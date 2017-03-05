The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (W-L) Comment (last week’s ranking)

1. CHATSWORTH (4-0) Faces Harvard-Westlake in Easton final Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Birmingham (1)

2. SOUTH HILLS (4-0) Plays in Bonita tournament semifinals (2)

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (4-0) Hagen Danner hit two home runs in win over Orange Lutheran (3)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-0) Ace Jesse Bergin debuts Tuesday (4)

5. MATER DEI (2-0) Jonathan Schiffer is living up to hype (5)

6. EL TORO (2-1) Pitching depth is very good (6)

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) Garrett Mitchell is five for 10 (7)

8. JSERRA (0-0) Doubleheader vs. Huntington Beach on Saturday (9)

9. VALENCIA (3-1) Vikings’ pitching is outstanding (10)

10. CHAMINADE (4-0) Freshman Carter Graham is eight for 17 (17)

11. HART (3-1) Hitting attack is solid (7)

12. CARTER (3-0) Anthony Villegas has 10 strikeouts in nine innings (NR)

13. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) Tanner Bibee is pitching like the ace he is (15)

14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1) Rylan Thomas is a hitting star (22)

15. ALISO NIGUEL (3-2) Brett Helmkamp is five for 10 (13)

16. YUCAIPA (3-0) Outstanding pitching early in season (NR)

17. GAHR (2-2) Young players make Gladiators very dangerous (20)

18. SIMI VALLEY (2-2) Justin Campbell debuts Friday (12)

19. BONITA (2-1) Tommy Delgado is hitting well (16)

20. LA MIRADA (3-0) Pitching is coming through (NR)

21. GLENDORA (5-0) Freshman Jacob Gonzalez has eight hits (NR)

22. KING (3-1) Rory Smith is big bat early on (19)

23. AYALA (4-0) Sophomore Joe Naranjo is eight for 16 (NR)

24. SERVITE (4-1) Faces Chatsworth on March 14 (NR)

25. ALEMANY (3-1) Warriors hitting attack comes alive (11)