The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (Record) Comment (last ranking)
1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (16-3) Consolation champs at Boras Classic (1)
2. ARCADIA (14-0) This team is the real deal (8)
3. MIRA COSTA (15-1) Won Righetti tournament (9)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (11-3) Face Chaminade in Mission League this week (3)
5. LA MIRADA (13-2-1) Sophomore Jared Jones is star in the making (10)
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-2) Noah Taylor hit three home runs in two days (2)
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-4) Open Trinity League vs. St. John Bosco (4)
8. JSERRA (10-4) Eight consecutive wins for Boras Classic champs (NR)
9. SOUTH HILLS (11-4) Pitching staff is coming through (20)
10. SERVITE (11-4) Face JSerra in three-game series (7)
11. ETIWANDA (8-4) Marcus Johnson is 3-1 with 2.41 ERA (5)
12. EL TORO (11-4-1) Play at Mission Viejo on Tuesday (6)
13. ALISO NIGUEL (15-4) 21 home runs as a team (13)
14. CORONA (14-5) Sophomore Isaiah Greene has 19 hits (14)
15. CHAMINADE (12-3) Freshman Roc Riggio went five for five in one game (11)
16. BECKMAN (10-3-1) Connor McGuire is on a hot streak (15)
17. MISSION VIEJO (14-6) Jake Spillane threw perfect game. (NR)
18. SAN CLEMENTE (11-4) Play Capistrano Valley on Wednesday (18)
19. ESPERANZA (11-4) Play Los Alamitos on Tuesday (19)
20. TEMECULA VALLEY (16-2) Devon Hawks is hitting .437 (16)
21. YUCAIPA (15-3) 4-0 start in Citrus Belt League (22)
22. GAHR (8-6) Heavy favorite to win San Gabriel Valley League (25)
23. BIRMINGHAM (14-5) Begin West Valley League vs. ECR (23)
24. WEST RANCH (11-6) Went 0-4 in Boras Classic (12)
25. NORCO (13-5) Won Darryl Kile tournament title (NR)
