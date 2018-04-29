The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top teams in the Southland:
1. ARCADIA (22-0); 22 straight wins gets you No. 1 ranking anywhere; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-3); Wolverines quietly clinched Mission League title; 3
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (17-6); Sophomore P Christian Rodriguez is star in the making; 4
4. HUNTINGTON BEACH (22-4); Play Los Alamitos this week; 1
5. LA MIRADA (21-3-1); Beware of sophomore pitchers Jared Jones, Emilio Morales; 7
6. EL TORO (18-5-1); Back in first place in South Coast League; 8
7. MIRA COSTA (23-2); Showdown with Redondo next week; 9
8. BECKMAN (18-3-1); Three McLain brothers keep delivering; 11
9. PALM DESERT (19-4); Junior Jordan Sprinkle has 35 hits; 13
10. SOUTH HILLS (18-6); Holding down first place in Palomares League; 15
11. SAN DIMAS (22-3); Not far behind Arcadia in Division 3; 14
12. YUCAIPA (20-4); Vinny Alvarez threw one-hit shutout last week; 21
13. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-8); Tied for second in Trinity League; NR
14. SERVITE (15-9); Three-game series with Servite; 10
15. CORONA (18-7); Showdown for first place vs. King; 20
16. ALEMANY (14-10); Has won 10 of its last 11 games; NR
17. TEMECULA VALLEY (21-3); Face Vista Murrieta; 16
18. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (17-8); Second place in South Coast League; 12
19. EL MODENA (15-6-1); Swept Esperanza; NR
20. CAMARILLO (19-4); Showdown with Moorpark this week; 19
21. JSERRA (14-9); Playoff berth on the line vs. Santa Margarita; 5
22. SOUTH TORRANCE (20-4); Junior catcher Carey Arbolida has 32 hits; NR
23. HART (15-11); Indians lead Foothill League with four to play; 22
24. MISSION VIEJO (18-8); Swept Capistrano Valley; NR
25. CYPRESS (18-7-1); Pitcher Josh Landry keeps throwing shutouts; NR
