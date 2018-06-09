Advertisement

The Times' final high school baseball rankings

Eric Sondheimer
By
Jun 09, 2018 | 3:05 PM
Coach Bob Zamora led Capistrano Valley to the Southern Section Division 1 championship. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rk; Team; Record; Finish; Last rank

1. Capistrano Valley; 25-10; Southern Section Division I champion; 17

2. Harvard-Westlake; 26-4; Southern Section Division I first round ; 1

3. Orange Lutheran; 25-8; Southern Section Division I semifinalist; 2

4. Yucaipa; 28-5; Southern Section Division II champion ; 22

5. Maranatha; 27-4; Southern Section Division III champion; 23

6. Foothill; 25-8; Southern Section Division I runner-up; NR

7. Beckman; 26-4-1; Southern Section Division II runner-up; 7

8. Dos Pueblos; 25-4; Southern Section Division I quarterfinalist; NR

9. Huntington Beach; 26-6; Southern Section Division I second round; 3

10. La Mirada; 26-4-1; Southern Section Division I second round; 4

11. El Toro; 23-8-1; Southern Section Division I second round; 5

12. South Hills; 21-8; Southern Section Division I second round; 9

13. Birmingham; 26-10; City Section Open Division champion; NR

14. Gahr; 22-9; Southern Section Division I quarterfinalist; NR

15. Mira Costa; 28-4; Southern Section Division I second round; 6

16. Crescenta Valley; 25-5; Southern Section Division II quarterfinalist; 10

17. Cypress; 23-9-1; Southern Section Division I quarterfinalist; 19

18. Corona; 22-9; Southern Section Division I second round; 13

19. Etiwanda; 22-8; Southern Section Division I quarterfinalist; 20

20. Palm Desert; 23-5; Southern Section Division I first round; 8

21. Servite; 19-12; Southern Section Division I first round; 12

22. Camarillo; 26-6; Southern Section Division II semifinalist; 16

23. Alemany; 19-12; Southern Section Division II quarterfinalist; 14

24. Hart; 20-13; Southern Section Division I second round; 18

25. JSerra; 18-14; Southern Section Division I first round; 24

