The Times' final high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk; Team; Record; Finish; Last rank
1. Capistrano Valley; 25-10; Southern Section Division I champion; 17
2. Harvard-Westlake; 26-4; Southern Section Division I first round ; 1
3. Orange Lutheran; 25-8; Southern Section Division I semifinalist; 2
4. Yucaipa; 28-5; Southern Section Division II champion ; 22
5. Maranatha; 27-4; Southern Section Division III champion; 23
6. Foothill; 25-8; Southern Section Division I runner-up; NR
7. Beckman; 26-4-1; Southern Section Division II runner-up; 7
8. Dos Pueblos; 25-4; Southern Section Division I quarterfinalist; NR
9. Huntington Beach; 26-6; Southern Section Division I second round; 3
10. La Mirada; 26-4-1; Southern Section Division I second round; 4
11. El Toro; 23-8-1; Southern Section Division I second round; 5
12. South Hills; 21-8; Southern Section Division I second round; 9
13. Birmingham; 26-10; City Section Open Division champion; NR
14. Gahr; 22-9; Southern Section Division I quarterfinalist; NR
15. Mira Costa; 28-4; Southern Section Division I second round; 6
16. Crescenta Valley; 25-5; Southern Section Division II quarterfinalist; 10
17. Cypress; 23-9-1; Southern Section Division I quarterfinalist; 19
18. Corona; 22-9; Southern Section Division I second round; 13
19. Etiwanda; 22-8; Southern Section Division I quarterfinalist; 20
20. Palm Desert; 23-5; Southern Section Division I first round; 8
21. Servite; 19-12; Southern Section Division I first round; 12
22. Camarillo; 26-6; Southern Section Division II semifinalist; 16
23. Alemany; 19-12; Southern Section Division II quarterfinalist; 14
24. Hart; 20-13; Southern Section Division I second round; 18
25. JSerra; 18-14; Southern Section Division I first round; 24