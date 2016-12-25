Sports High School Sports

The Times' boys' basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (W-L)  Comment (last week’s ranking) 

1. SIERRA CANYON (7-0) Travels to Oregon on Tuesday. (1) 

2. CHINO HILLS (11-0) Plays in Rancho Mirage on Monday. (2) 

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (8-1) Ethan Thompson was MVP in tourney win. (4) 

4. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (11-1) Opens Monday in Damien tournament. (3) 

5. FAIRFAX (5-0) Lions play at Torrey Pines on Tuesday. (6) 

6. ALEMANY (8-2) Warriors face Corona Centennial on Monday. (8) 

7. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-2) Mustangs held their own in Las Vegas. (7) 

8. BIRMINGHAM (7-2) Patriots face Oak Park on Monday at Damien. (9) 

9. SANTA MARGARITA (7-2) Pearson Parker is back for Eagles. (5) 

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-2) Huskies get test from Alemany. (10) 

11. DAMIEN (11-0) Plays Moreau Catholic on Monday. (11) 

12. ETIWANDA (7-3) Plays Las Vegas Centennial on Monday. (12) 

13. CROSSROADS (9-2) A win over Bishop O’Dowd. (13) 

14. LONG BEACH POLY (7-4) Faces Rancho Christian on Monday. (14) 

15. WESTCHESTER (9-4) Plays in South Carolina. (15) 

16. NARBONNE (7-3) Plays in D1 Bound tournament. (16) 

17. ESPERANZA (9-1) Plays Menlo in Orange Holiday Classic. (17) 

18. LOS ALTOS (8-0) Plays Long Beach Jordan at Damien on Monday. (18) 

19. OAK PARK (8-4) Eagles get tough tests at Damien. (19) 

20. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1) Plays in Torrey Pines tournament. (21) 

21. LA MIRADA (8-2) Plays in Orange Holiday Classic. (22) 

22. EDISON (7-2) Lost to Alemany in Hawaii. (20) 

23. CANTWELL-SACRED HEART (7-2) Plays in Rancho Mirage tourney. (23) 

24. SANTA MONICA (7-2) Opens with Roosevelt in Damien tourney. (24) 

25. WINDWARD (8-2) Jules Bernard having a big season. (NR) 

