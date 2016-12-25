The Times' boys' basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (W-L) Comment (last week’s ranking)
1. SIERRA CANYON (7-0) Travels to Oregon on Tuesday. (1)
2. CHINO HILLS (11-0) Plays in Rancho Mirage on Monday. (2)
3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (8-1) Ethan Thompson was MVP in tourney win. (4)
4. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (11-1) Opens Monday in Damien tournament. (3)
5. FAIRFAX (5-0) Lions play at Torrey Pines on Tuesday. (6)
6. ALEMANY (8-2) Warriors face Corona Centennial on Monday. (8)
7. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-2) Mustangs held their own in Las Vegas. (7)
8. BIRMINGHAM (7-2) Patriots face Oak Park on Monday at Damien. (9)
9. SANTA MARGARITA (7-2) Pearson Parker is back for Eagles. (5)
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-2) Huskies get test from Alemany. (10)
11. DAMIEN (11-0) Plays Moreau Catholic on Monday. (11)
12. ETIWANDA (7-3) Plays Las Vegas Centennial on Monday. (12)
13. CROSSROADS (9-2) A win over Bishop O’Dowd. (13)
14. LONG BEACH POLY (7-4) Faces Rancho Christian on Monday. (14)
15. WESTCHESTER (9-4) Plays in South Carolina. (15)
16. NARBONNE (7-3) Plays in D1 Bound tournament. (16)
17. ESPERANZA (9-1) Plays Menlo in Orange Holiday Classic. (17)
18. LOS ALTOS (8-0) Plays Long Beach Jordan at Damien on Monday. (18)
19. OAK PARK (8-4) Eagles get tough tests at Damien. (19)
20. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1) Plays in Torrey Pines tournament. (21)
21. LA MIRADA (8-2) Plays in Orange Holiday Classic. (22)
22. EDISON (7-2) Lost to Alemany in Hawaii. (20)
23. CANTWELL-SACRED HEART (7-2) Plays in Rancho Mirage tourney. (23)
24. SANTA MONICA (7-2) Opens with Roosevelt in Damien tourney. (24)
25. WINDWARD (8-2) Jules Bernard having a big season. (NR)