A look at the top high school football games Friday night

St. John Bosco’s Braves, ranked No. 1 in the Southland, have used an eight-man rotation on their defensive line to stuff their first two opponents. Mililani comes to town offering a level of toughness and confidence. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who committed to Army, came into the season 2,057 yards shy of the Hawaii state record for career passing. The pick: St. John Bosco.