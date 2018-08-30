A look at the top high school football games Friday night

A look at the top high school football games on Friday night:
Mililani (Hawaii) (3-0) at Bellflower St. John Bosco (2-0), 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco’s Braves, ranked No. 1 in the Southland, have used an eight-man rotation on their defensive line to stuff their first two opponents. Mililani comes to town offering a level of toughness and confidence. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who committed to Army, came into the season 2,057 yards shy of the Hawaii state record for career passing. The pick: St. John Bosco.
La Habra (0-2) at Mission Viejo (2-0), 7 p.m.
Mission Viejo’s Diablos are making steady progress as a Division 1 playoff contender. Quarterback Joey Yellen has passed for 641 yards and five touchdowns without having a pass intercepted. Joseph Forest and Akili Arnold have 12 and 11 receptions, respectively. La Habra has suffered close losses to Upland and Redlands East Valley. Quarterback Ryan Zanelli is capable of producing big plays when given time. The pick: Mission Viejo.