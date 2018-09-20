Top high school football games on Friday

This made-for-TV matchup could be considered an all-star game. IMG has 16 players committed to colleges; Mater Dei is at nine and counting. IMG’s big, powerful offensive line will test a Mater Dei defense that has recorded three consecutive shutouts. The key is how well Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is able to scramble and find talented receiver Bru McCoy while also getting the ball to running backs Shakobe Harper and Sean Dollars. The pick: Mater Dei.