Top high school football games on Friday

A look at the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday night:
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (3-0) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (3-1) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
This made-for-TV matchup could be considered an all-star game. IMG has 16 players committed to colleges; Mater Dei is at nine and counting. IMG’s big, powerful offensive line will test a Mater Dei defense that has recorded three consecutive shutouts. The key is how well Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is able to scramble and find talented receiver Bru McCoy while also getting the ball to running backs Shakobe Harper and Sean Dollars. The pick: Mater Dei.
Mission Viejo (5-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (3-1) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
This is an important game for Division 1 seeding purposes. Mission Viejo has a shot at an unbeaten regular season if it can win. Orange Lutheran gets one final test before Trinity League action. Two terrific quarterbacks will duel in the Diablos’ Joey Yellen and the Lancers’ Ryan Hilinski. The pick: Orange Lutheran.
Reseda (5-0) at San Fernando (2-2), 7 p.m.
The Valley Mission League title will be decided. The Tigers have played a much tougher nonleague schedule and will turn to two-way players Nehemiah Thompson and Kyle Bryant. Reseda defensive ends Alonzo Hall and Jourdan Jackson each have 8 1/2 sacks. The pick: San Fernando.