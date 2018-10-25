A look at two of the top high school football games on Friday night:
Roosevelt (6-3, 3-2) vs. Garfield (9-0, 5-0) at East Los Angeles College, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield is seeking its ninth consecutive victory in the East L.A. Classic. Junior running back Peter Garcia leads the Bulldogs with 1,290 yards rushing. Roosevelt first-year coach Aldo Parral is trying to please the alumni with an upset. Frankie Cruz has 1,007 yards rushing for the Rough Riders. The pick: Garfield.
West Hills Chaminade (4-5, 2-2) at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (6-3, 3-1), 7 p.m.
In this final regular-season game, Chaminade needs a win to guarantee itself a spot in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The Eagles will try to slow down speedy running back Christian Grubb, a 10.8 100-meter runner who had six touchdowns last week. Notre Dame, which has qualified for the Division 2 playoffs, is trying to finish second behind Bishop Amat. Sophomore Jacob Moore has seven sacks. The pick: Notre Dame.