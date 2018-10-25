Top high school football games on Friday

In this final regular-season game, Chaminade needs a win to guarantee itself a spot in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The Eagles will try to slow down speedy running back Christian Grubb, a 10.8 100-meter runner who had six touchdowns last week. Notre Dame, which has qualified for the Division 2 playoffs, is trying to finish second behind Bishop Amat. Sophomore Jacob Moore has seven sacks. The pick: Notre Dame.