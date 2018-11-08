Top high school football games on Friday

Friday’s top high school football games:
San Fernando (8-2) vs. Lake Balboa Birmingham (8-2) at Pierce College, 7:30 p.m.
This City Section Open Division playoff game will settle which team is No. 1 in the San Fernando Valley. The Tigers have two players with more than 1,000 yards rushing — Nehemiah Thompson and Kyle Bryant. Birmingham quarterback Jason Artiga has passed for 2,012 yards. The big question is how well will the Patriots perform after being off for three weeks? The pick: San Fernando.
Westlake Village Oaks Christian (11-0) at San Juan Capistrano JSerra (9-2), 7:30 p.m.
Oaks Christian has been preparing for this Division 1 quarterfinal for weeks. Running back Zach Charbonnet needs a little help from quarterback Josh Calvert and the defense to give him a shot in a close game. JSerra has been able to score lots of points but Oaks Christian has the speed and defensive strength to cause trouble. The pick: JSerra.