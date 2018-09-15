How The Times' top 25 football teams fared

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday:
Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) def. Chaminade, 56-20 | vs. JSerra, Sept. 28
2. MATER DEI (3-1) Did not play | vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0) def. Valley View, 77-7 | at Corona Santiago, Sept. 27
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1) def. Heritage, 35-16 | vs. Mission Viejo (at Orange Coast College), Friday
5. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 49-13 | at Bakersfield Christian, Friday
6. UPLAND (3-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 41-8 | vs. Visalia El Diamante, Friday
7. MISSION VIEJO (5-0) def. Upland, 41-8 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast Col.), Friday
8. JSERRA (5-0) def. Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, 50-10 | at St. John Bosco, Sept. 28
9. CAJON (4-0) def. Oak Hills, 44-22 | vs. Heritage, Friday
10. GARDENA SERRA (2-2) lost to Narbonne, 27-26 (2OT) | vs. Cathedral, Friday
11. SERVITE (3-1) lost to Villa Park, 28-14 | vs. Mater Dei (at Cerritos College), Sept. 28
12. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) def. Cathedral, 42-21 | at Chaminade, Sept. 28
13. CHAMINADE (2-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 56-20 | vs. Bishop Amat, Sept. 28
14. WESTLAKE (5-0) def. Moorpark, 34-0 | vs. Grace Brethren, Friday
15. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1) def. San Clemente, 21-20 | vs. Edison (at Huntington Beach), Sept. 27
16. NORCO (4-1) def. Redlands East Valley, 52-37 | vs. King, Sept. 28
17. SANTA MARGARITA (2-2) Did not play | vs. Orem (Utah) at Trabuco Hills, Saturday, Sept. 15
18. CALABASAS (3-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 42-13 | at Valencia, Friday
19. CATHEDRAL (4-1) lost to Bishop Amat, 42-21 | at Gardena Serra, Friday
20/ TESORO (4-1) lost to San Juan Hills, 7-6 | vs. Los Alamitos, Friday
21. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1) def. Carson, 24-14 | at Tesoro, Friday
22. LONG BEACH POLY (3-2) def. Millikan, 46-15 | at Long Beach Wilson, Friday
23. NARBONNE (2-3) def. Gardena Serra, 27-26 (2 OT) | vs. Lawndale, Friday
24. CAMARILLO (5-0) def. Ventura, 49-17 | vs. Lakewood, Sept. 28
25. SIERRA CANYON (3-2) def. Grace Brethren, 20-17 | at Bakersfield, Friday