The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week's ranking)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) def. Mililani (Hawaii), 52-14 | vs. Paramount, Friday (1)
2. MATER DEI (2-1) def. La Mirada, 49-0 | vs. Stockton St. Mary’s (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-0) def. Pittsburg, 35-7 | at Narbonne, Friday (3)
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) def. Vista Murrieta, 42-17 | at Heritage, Sep. 14 (4)
5. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-0) def. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic, 35-12 (Saturday) | vs. Alemany, Friday (9)
6. UPLAND (2-0) def. Redlands East Valley, 35-7 | at La Mirada, Friday (5)
7. MISSION VIEJO (3-0) def. La Habra, 28-14 | vs. Villa Park (at El Modena), Friday (6)
8. JSERRA (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 21-20 | vs. Phoenix Pinnacle (at Moorpark), Saturday (7)
9. CAJON (3-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 57-28 | at Oak Hills, Sep. 14 (10)
10. CHAMINADE (2-1) def. San Marcos Mission Hills, 23-3 | vs. Folsom, Friday (12)
11. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) lost to San Diego Cathedral, 42-21 | vs. Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (8)
12. BISHOP AMAT (2-1) lost to JSerra, 21-20 | at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (11)
13. WESTLAKE (3-0) def. Oxnard, 24-20 | vs. St. Francis, Friday (14)
14. SERVITE (2-0) idle | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt (at Cerritos College), Friday (15)
15. CORONA DEL MAR (2-1) def. El Toro, 59-6 | at Lakewood, Friday (16)
16. NARBONNE (1-2) def. Palos Verdes, 34-10 | vs. Corona Centennial, Friday (17)
17. NORCO (2-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 49-14 | at Vista Murrieta, Friday (18)
18. SANTA MARGARITA (1-2) lost to Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek, 21-14 | vs. Mayfair (at Trabuco Hills), Friday (19)
19. LONG BEACH POLY (2-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 20-6 | vs. Gardena Serra (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (13)
20. CALABASAS (1-1) def. Lawndale, 41-20 | at La Habra, Friday (20)
21. VALENCIA (1-1) def. Silverado, 58-35 | vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday (21)
22. CATHEDRAL (3-0) def. Carson, 40-0 (Thursday) | at Loyola, Friday (24)
23. HERITAGE (2-0) def. Great Oak, 33-0 | at Redlands East Valley (at Redlands), Friday (25)
24. TESORO (3-0) def. Roosevelt 35-6 | at West Torrance, Friday (NR)
25. ALEMANY (3-0) def. Dorsey 35-6 | at Oaks Christian, Friday ( NR)