The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week's ranking)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) def. Paramount, 56-12 | at Chaminade, Friday (1)
2. MATER DEI (3-1) def. Stockton St. Mary’s, 56-0 | vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy on Sept. 21 (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-0) def. Narbonne, 42-23 | vs. Valley View, Friday (3)
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) idle | at Heritage, Friday (4)
5. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-0) def. Alemany, 56-14 | vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday (5)
6. UPLAND (3-0) def. La Mirada, 35-7 | vs. Mission Viejo, Friday (6)
7. MISSION VIEJO (4-0) def. Villa Park, 28-13 | at Upland, Friday (7)
8. JSERRA (4-0) def. Phoenix Pinnacle, 42-35 | vs. Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, Friday (8)
9. CAJON (3-0) idle | at Oak Hills, Friday (9)
10. GARDENA SERRA (2-1) def. Long Beach Poly, 29-25 | vs. Narbonne, Friday (11)
11. SERVITE (3-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 32-13 | at Villa Park (at El Modena), Friday (14)
12. BISHOP AMAT (3-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-14 | vs. Cathedral, Friday (12)
13. CHAMINADE (2-2) lost to Folsom, 70-34 | vs. St. John Bosco, Friday (10)
14. WESTLAKE (4-0) def. St. Francis, 35-21 | at Moorpark, Friday (13)
15. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1) def. Lakewood, 35-0 | at San Clemente, Friday (15)
16. NORCO (3-1) def. Vista Murrieta, 30-23 | vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday (17)
17. SANTA MARGARITA (2-2) def. Mayfair, 55-7 | vs. Orem (Utah) (at Trabuco Hills), Sept. 15 (18)
18. CALABASAS (2-1) def. La Habra, 43-27 | vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (20)
19. CATHEDRAL (4-0) def. Loyola, 30-7 | at Bishop Amat, Friday (22)
20. TESORO(4-0) def. West Torrance, 34-13 | at San Juan Hills, Friday (24)
21. LOS ALAMITOS (2-1) def. Banning, 49-13 | at Carson, Friday (NR)
22. LONG BEACH POLY (2-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 29-25 | vs. Millikan (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (19)
23. NARBONNE (1-3) lost to Corona Centennial, 42-23 | at Gardena Serra, Friday (16)
24. CAMARILLO (4-0) def. Oxnard, 35-19 | at Ventura, Friday (NR)
25. SIERRA CANYON (2-2) def. Valencia 44-3 | vs. Grace Brethren, Friday (NR)