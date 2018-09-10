Advertisement

The Times' high school football rankings

Eric Sondheimer
By
Sep 09, 2018
Oaks Christian's Zach Charbonnet carries the ball on a run against Edison in the second quarter in a non-league football game at Oaks Christian High School in Lakewood Village on Aug. 24. (Tim Berger / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week's ranking)

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) def. Paramount, 56-12 | at Chaminade, Friday (1)

2. MATER DEI (3-1) def. Stockton St. Mary’s, 56-0 | vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy on Sept. 21 (2)

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-0) def. Narbonne, 42-23 | vs. Valley View, Friday (3)

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) idle | at Heritage, Friday (4)

5. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-0) def. Alemany, 56-14 | vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday (5)

6. UPLAND (3-0) def. La Mirada, 35-7 | vs. Mission Viejo, Friday (6)

7. MISSION VIEJO (4-0) def. Villa Park, 28-13 | at Upland, Friday (7)

8. JSERRA (4-0) def. Phoenix Pinnacle, 42-35 | vs. Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, Friday (8)

9. CAJON (3-0) idle | at Oak Hills, Friday (9)

10. GARDENA SERRA (2-1) def. Long Beach Poly, 29-25 | vs. Narbonne, Friday (11)

11. SERVITE (3-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 32-13 | at Villa Park (at El Modena), Friday (14)

12. BISHOP AMAT (3-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-14 | vs. Cathedral, Friday (12)

13. CHAMINADE (2-2) lost to Folsom, 70-34 | vs. St. John Bosco, Friday (10)

14. WESTLAKE (4-0) def. St. Francis, 35-21 | at Moorpark, Friday (13)

15. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1) def. Lakewood, 35-0 | at San Clemente, Friday (15)

16. NORCO (3-1) def. Vista Murrieta, 30-23 | vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday (17)

17. SANTA MARGARITA (2-2) def. Mayfair, 55-7 | vs. Orem (Utah) (at Trabuco Hills), Sept. 15 (18)

18. CALABASAS (2-1) def. La Habra, 43-27 | vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (20)

19. CATHEDRAL (4-0) def. Loyola, 30-7 | at Bishop Amat, Friday (22)

20. TESORO(4-0) def. West Torrance, 34-13 | at San Juan Hills, Friday (24)

21. LOS ALAMITOS (2-1) def. Banning, 49-13 | at Carson, Friday (NR)

22. LONG BEACH POLY (2-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 29-25 | vs. Millikan (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (19)

23. NARBONNE (1-3) lost to Corona Centennial, 42-23 | at Gardena Serra, Friday (16)

24. CAMARILLO (4-0) def. Oxnard, 35-19 | at Ventura, Friday (NR)

25. SIERRA CANYON (2-2) def. Valencia 44-3 | vs. Grace Brethren, Friday (NR)

