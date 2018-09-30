The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk., SCHOOL (W-L) | Last week | Next game (last rank)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0) | def. JSerra, 35-28 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday (1)
2. MATER DEI (5-1) | def. Servite, 35-0 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0) | def Corona Santiago, 59-6 | at Corona, Friday (3)
4. MISSION VIEJO (7-0) | def. El Toro, 70-0 | vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday (4)
5. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-0) | idle | vs. Newbury Park, Friday (5)
6. JSERRA (5-1) | lost to St. John Bosco, 35-28 | vs. Servite, Friday (6)
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2) | def. Santa Margarita, 39-37 | at St. John Bosco, Friday (7)
8. UPLAND (5-1) | def. Damien, 35-0 | vs. Los Osos, Friday (8)
9. BISHOP AMAT (5-1 | def. Chaminade, 28-27 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday (9)
10. CORONA DEL MAR (5-1) | def. Edison, 21-14 | vs. Fountain Valley (at Newport Harbor), Friday (10)
11. NORCO (5-1) | def. King, 42-7 | vs. Corona Santiago, Friday (11)
12. CALABASAS (5-1) | def. Westlake, 20-14 | at Sierra Canyon (at Granada Hills), Friday (12)
13. NARBONNE (4-3) | def. Wilmington Banning, 50-0 | vs. San Pedro, Friday (14)
14. CAMARILLO (6-0) | def. Lakewood, 36-0 | vs. Bishop Diego, Friday (16)
15. CHAMINADE (2-4); lost to Bishop Amat, 28-27;at Alemany, Friday (13)
16. SIERRA CANYON (5-2) | def.. Crespi, 60-13 | vs. Calabasas (at Granada Hills), Friday (18)
17. VISTA MURRIETA (4-2) | def. Murrieta Mesa, 31-6 | at Chaparral, Friday (19)
18. LOS ALAMITOS (5-1) | def. Fountain Valley, 69-0 | vs. Newport Harbor (at Cerritos College), Friday (20)
19. LONG BEACH POLY (5-2) | def. Long Beach Cabrillo, 48-0 | vs. Compton (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (21)
20. VILLA PARK (5-1) | def. Foothill, 57-0 | vs. El Dorado (at Placentia Valencia), Thursday (22)
21. CAJON (5-1) | def. Redlands East Valley, 48-38 | at Redlands, Friday (25)
22. WESTLAKE (5-2) | lost to Calabasas, 20-14 | at St. Bonaventure (at Ventura College), Friday (17)
23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-2) | def. Gardena Serra, 38-7 | at Loyola, Friday (NR)
24. SANTA MARGARITA (2-4) | lost to Orange Lutheran, 39-37 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (24)
25. RANCHO VERDE (6-0) | def. Temescal Canyon, 63-0 | at Elsinore, Friday (NR)