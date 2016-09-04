The Times' top 25 football rankings

latimes.com
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week’s ranking) 

1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Mayfair, 63-0 | vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1) 

2.  ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. La Mirada, 34-0 | vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (2) 

3.  CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) lost to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 50-49 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday (3) 

4.  MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Oak Hills, 42-28 | vs. La Habra, Friday (4) 

5.  NARBONNE (2-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 25-13 | vs. Palos Verdes, Friday (5) 

6. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0) def. Redondo, 31-0 | at Corona Santiago, Friday (7) 

7.  CHAMINADE (1-1) def. St. Bonaventure, 49-7 | vs. Valencia, Friday (8) 

8.  RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0) def. Norco, 48-20 | vs. Don Lugo, Friday (19) 

9.  OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1) lost to Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep, 49-17 | vs. Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Friday (6) 

10.  MURRIETA VALLEY (2-0) def. Redlands, 41-28 v| s. Aurora (Colo.) Grandview, Friday (13) 

11.  LONG BEACH POLY (1-1) lost to Narbonne, 25-13 | at Mission Viejo, Sept. 16 (9) 

12.  LA MIRADA (1-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 34-0 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (10) 

13.  JSERRA (2-0) def. Alemany, 28-27 (OT) | at Bishop Amat, Friday (15) 

14.  ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) def. Crespi, 23-3|  at Corona Centennial, Friday (16) 

15.  VALENCIA (1-0) def. Palmdale, 52-7 | at Chaminade, Friday (17) 

16.  EDISON (2-0) did not play | vs. Anaheim Canyon (at El Modena), Friday (18) 

17.  REDLANDS EAST VALLEY (1-0) def. Etiwanda, 31-6 | at Upland, Friday (21) 

18.  PALOS VERDES (2-0) def. Long Beach Cabrillo, 40-7 | at Narbonne, Friday (22) 

19.  BISHOP AMAT (1-1) def. Servite, 14-10 | vs. JSerra, Friday (NR) 

20.  NORCO (1-1) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 48-20 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 16 (14) 

21.  SERVITE (1-1) lost to Bishop Amat, 14-10 | vs. Concord De La Salle (at Cerritos Coll.), Friday (11) 

22.  CALABASAS (2-0) def. Salesian, 35-26 | vs. West Adams, Friday (23) 

23.  CATHEDRAL (2-0) def. Burbank Burroughs, 51-7 | at Lynwood, Friday (24) 

24.  HAWKINS (2-0) def. Eagle Rock, 42-0 | at Carson, Friday (25) 

25.  ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1) lost to Chaminade, 49-7 | at Santa Maria St. Joseph, Friday (12)

