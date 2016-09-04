The Times' top 25 football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week’s ranking)
1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Mayfair, 63-0 | vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. La Mirada, 34-0 | vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) lost to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 50-49 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday (3)
4. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Oak Hills, 42-28 | vs. La Habra, Friday (4)
5. NARBONNE (2-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 25-13 | vs. Palos Verdes, Friday (5)
6. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0) def. Redondo, 31-0 | at Corona Santiago, Friday (7)
7. CHAMINADE (1-1) def. St. Bonaventure, 49-7 | vs. Valencia, Friday (8)
8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0) def. Norco, 48-20 | vs. Don Lugo, Friday (19)
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1) lost to Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep, 49-17 | vs. Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Friday (6)
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-0) def. Redlands, 41-28 v| s. Aurora (Colo.) Grandview, Friday (13)
11. LONG BEACH POLY (1-1) lost to Narbonne, 25-13 | at Mission Viejo, Sept. 16 (9)
12. LA MIRADA (1-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 34-0 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (10)
13. JSERRA (2-0) def. Alemany, 28-27 (OT) | at Bishop Amat, Friday (15)
14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) def. Crespi, 23-3| at Corona Centennial, Friday (16)
15. VALENCIA (1-0) def. Palmdale, 52-7 | at Chaminade, Friday (17)
16. EDISON (2-0) did not play | vs. Anaheim Canyon (at El Modena), Friday (18)
17. REDLANDS EAST VALLEY (1-0) def. Etiwanda, 31-6 | at Upland, Friday (21)
18. PALOS VERDES (2-0) def. Long Beach Cabrillo, 40-7 | at Narbonne, Friday (22)
19. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) def. Servite, 14-10 | vs. JSerra, Friday (NR)
20. NORCO (1-1) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 48-20 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 16 (14)
21. SERVITE (1-1) lost to Bishop Amat, 14-10 | vs. Concord De La Salle (at Cerritos Coll.), Friday (11)
22. CALABASAS (2-0) def. Salesian, 35-26 | vs. West Adams, Friday (23)
23. CATHEDRAL (2-0) def. Burbank Burroughs, 51-7 | at Lynwood, Friday (24)
24. HAWKINS (2-0) def. Eagle Rock, 42-0 | at Carson, Friday (25)
25. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1) lost to Chaminade, 49-7 | at Santa Maria St. Joseph, Friday (12)