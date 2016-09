How the top 25 fared

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared this week:

Rank | SCHOOL (Record) | RESULT | NEXT GAME

1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Mayfair, 63-0 | vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. La Mirada, 34-0 | vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0) Did not play | vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, today

4. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Oak Hills, 42-28 | vs. La Habra, Friday

5. NARBONNE (2-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 25-13 | vs. Palos Verdes, Friday

6. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1) lost to Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep, 49-17 | vs. Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Friday

7. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0) def. Redondo, 31-0 | at Corona Santiago, Friday

8. CHAMINADE (1-1) def. St. Bonaventure, 49-7 | vs. Valencia, Friday

9. LONG BEACH POLY (1-1) lost to Narbonne, 25-13 | at Mission Viejo, Sept. 16

10. LA MIRADA (1-1) lost to. St. John Bosco, 34-0 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

11. SERVITE (1-1) lost to Bishop Amat, 14-10 | vs. Concord De La Salle (at Cerritos College), Friday

12. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1) lost to Chaminade, 49-7 | at Santa Maria St. Joseph, Friday

13. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-0) def. Redlands, 41-28 | vs. Aurora (Colo.) Grandview, Friday

14. NORCO (1-1) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 48-20 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 16

15. JSERRA (2-0) def. Alemany, 28-27 (OT) | at Bishop Amat, Friday

16. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) def. Crespi, 23-3 | at Corona Centennial, Friday

17. VALENCIA (1-0) def. Palmdale, 52-7 | at Chaminade, Friday

18. EDISON (2-0) Did not play | vs. Anaheim Canyon (at El Modena), Friday

19. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0) def. Norco, 48-20 | vs. Don Lugo, Friday

20. GARDENA SERRA (0-2) Did not play | vs. Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph, today

21. REDLANDS EAST VALLEY (1-0) def. Etiwanda, 31-6 | at Upland, Friday

22. PALOS VERDES (2-0) def. Long Beach Cabrillo, 40-7 | at Narbonne, Friday

23. CALABASAS (2-0) def. Salesian, 35-26 | vs. West Adams, Friday

24. CATHEDRAL (2-0) def. Burbank Burroughs, 51-7 | at Lynwood, Friday

25. HAWKINS (2-0) def. Eagle Rock, 42-0 | at Carson, Friday