The Southland’s top defensive linemen of 2017:

Ahmir Crowder; Crenshaw; 6-3; 280; senior; can run, plug holes and disrupt.

Parker Gissinger; Chaminade; 6-4; 245; senior; Michigan State commit is good pass rusher.

Brennan Jackson; Great Oak; 6-4; 220; senior; defensive end committed to Washington State.

Aaron Maldonado; Bishop Amat; 6-3; 280; senior; UCLA commit is strong and relentless.

Abdul-Malik McClain; JSerra; 6-3; 225; senior; UCLA commit had seven sacks as a junior.

Tim Mosley; Dorsey; 6-4; 240; senior; ready to be a defensive star in the City Section.

Zach Ritner; Capistrano Valley; 6-3; 240; senior; had 18 sacks last season.

Sal Spina; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 280; senior; straight-A student with toughness, intelligence.

Kayvon Thibodeaux; Oaks Christian; 6-5; 240; junior; Dorsey transfer likes getting sacks.

Stephon Wright; Cathedral; 6-4; 270; junior; he’s well on his way to being a college recruit.

Best of the rest

Cole Aubrey; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 225; junior; capable of causing havoc with his agility.

Baracka Beckett; Palisades; 6-4; 270; senior; athletic two-way player.

Chris Cannon; Sierra Canyon; 5-11; 220; senior; contributed 19 sacks last season.

Nigel Edwards; San Fernando; 6-1; 230; senior; had nine sacks.

Warren Hardin; Riverside Poly; 6-3; 240; junior; contributed 13 sacks as a sophomore.

Reece Hite; Mission Viejo; 6-5; 235; junior; ready to make impact.

Justice Kinard; Franklin; 6-2; 200; senior; had 12 sacks.

Andy Koch; Eastvale Roosevelt; 6-6; 247; senior; had 10 tackles for losses last season.

Jermayne Lole; Long Beach Poly; 6-2; 245; senior; has speed and sack skills.

Chris Love; Crespi; 6-4; 290; senior; Village Christian transfer gets to face tougher competition.

Parker Neos; Hueneme; 6-1; 205; senior; had 16 sacks.

Ben Seymour; Valencia; 6-2; 238; senior; Foothill League defensive player of the year.

Sua’ava Poti; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 260; Jr.; has size, strength and toughness.

Jonah Tavai; Mira Costa; 5-11; 285; senior; the latest Tavai brother to be a standout.

Samuela Tuihalamaka; Mater Dei; 6-3; 290; senior; highly regarded lineman in the middle.

Kendall Wilkerson; Orange Lutheran; 6-5; 260; junior; Louisiana transfer is highly regarded.

James Williams; Tesoro; 6-3; 220; senior; pass rusher on the rise.

CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. CAPTION Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Follow Eric Sondheimer on Twitter @latsondheimer