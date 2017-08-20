Editorial
The Problem with Trump, Part VII: Enough is Enough
The Southland's top defensive linemen of 2017

Eric Sondheimer
The Southland’s top defensive linemen of 2017:

Ahmir Crowder; Crenshaw; 6-3; 280; senior; can run, plug holes and disrupt.

Parker Gissinger; Chaminade; 6-4; 245; senior; Michigan State commit is good pass rusher.

Brennan Jackson; Great Oak; 6-4; 220; senior; defensive end committed to Washington State.

Aaron Maldonado; Bishop Amat; 6-3; 280; senior; UCLA commit is strong and relentless.

Abdul-Malik McClain; JSerra; 6-3; 225; senior; UCLA commit had seven sacks as a junior.

Tim Mosley; Dorsey; 6-4; 240; senior; ready to be a defensive star in the City Section.

Zach Ritner; Capistrano Valley; 6-3; 240; senior; had 18 sacks last season.

Sal Spina; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 280; senior; straight-A student with toughness, intelligence.

Kayvon Thibodeaux; Oaks Christian; 6-5; 240; junior; Dorsey transfer likes getting sacks.

Stephon Wright; Cathedral; 6-4; 270; junior; he’s well on his way to being a college recruit.

Best of the rest

Cole Aubrey; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 225; junior; capable of causing havoc with his agility.

Baracka Beckett; Palisades; 6-4; 270; senior; athletic two-way player.

Chris Cannon; Sierra Canyon; 5-11; 220; senior; contributed 19 sacks last season.

Nigel Edwards; San Fernando; 6-1; 230; senior; had nine sacks.

Warren Hardin; Riverside Poly; 6-3; 240; junior; contributed 13 sacks as a sophomore.

Reece Hite; Mission Viejo; 6-5; 235; junior; ready to make impact.

Justice Kinard; Franklin; 6-2; 200; senior; had 12 sacks.

Andy Koch; Eastvale Roosevelt; 6-6; 247; senior; had 10 tackles for losses last season.

Jermayne Lole; Long Beach Poly; 6-2; 245; senior; has speed and sack skills.

Chris Love; Crespi; 6-4; 290; senior; Village Christian transfer gets to face tougher competition.

Parker Neos; Hueneme; 6-1; 205; senior; had 16 sacks.

Ben Seymour; Valencia; 6-2; 238; senior; Foothill League defensive player of the year.

Sua’ava Poti; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 260; Jr.; has size, strength and toughness.

Jonah Tavai; Mira Costa; 5-11; 285; senior; the latest Tavai brother to be a standout.

Samuela Tuihalamaka; Mater Dei; 6-3; 290; senior; highly regarded lineman in the middle.

Kendall Wilkerson; Orange Lutheran; 6-5; 260; junior; Louisiana transfer is highly regarded.

James Williams; Tesoro; 6-3; 220; senior; pass rusher on the rise.

