The Southland’s top defensive linemen of 2017:
Ahmir Crowder; Crenshaw; 6-3; 280; senior; can run, plug holes and disrupt.
Parker Gissinger; Chaminade; 6-4; 245; senior; Michigan State commit is good pass rusher.
Brennan Jackson; Great Oak; 6-4; 220; senior; defensive end committed to Washington State.
Aaron Maldonado; Bishop Amat; 6-3; 280; senior; UCLA commit is strong and relentless.
Abdul-Malik McClain; JSerra; 6-3; 225; senior; UCLA commit had seven sacks as a junior.
Tim Mosley; Dorsey; 6-4; 240; senior; ready to be a defensive star in the City Section.
Zach Ritner; Capistrano Valley; 6-3; 240; senior; had 18 sacks last season.
Sal Spina; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 280; senior; straight-A student with toughness, intelligence.
Kayvon Thibodeaux; Oaks Christian; 6-5; 240; junior; Dorsey transfer likes getting sacks.
Stephon Wright; Cathedral; 6-4; 270; junior; he’s well on his way to being a college recruit.
Best of the rest
Cole Aubrey; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 225; junior; capable of causing havoc with his agility.
Baracka Beckett; Palisades; 6-4; 270; senior; athletic two-way player.
Chris Cannon; Sierra Canyon; 5-11; 220; senior; contributed 19 sacks last season.
Nigel Edwards; San Fernando; 6-1; 230; senior; had nine sacks.
Warren Hardin; Riverside Poly; 6-3; 240; junior; contributed 13 sacks as a sophomore.
Reece Hite; Mission Viejo; 6-5; 235; junior; ready to make impact.
Justice Kinard; Franklin; 6-2; 200; senior; had 12 sacks.
Andy Koch; Eastvale Roosevelt; 6-6; 247; senior; had 10 tackles for losses last season.
Jermayne Lole; Long Beach Poly; 6-2; 245; senior; has speed and sack skills.
Chris Love; Crespi; 6-4; 290; senior; Village Christian transfer gets to face tougher competition.
Parker Neos; Hueneme; 6-1; 205; senior; had 16 sacks.
Ben Seymour; Valencia; 6-2; 238; senior; Foothill League defensive player of the year.
Sua’ava Poti; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 260; Jr.; has size, strength and toughness.
Jonah Tavai; Mira Costa; 5-11; 285; senior; the latest Tavai brother to be a standout.
Samuela Tuihalamaka; Mater Dei; 6-3; 290; senior; highly regarded lineman in the middle.
Kendall Wilkerson; Orange Lutheran; 6-5; 260; junior; Louisiana transfer is highly regarded.
James Williams; Tesoro; 6-3; 220; senior; pass rusher on the rise.
