Vista Murrieta wins league title, but Bachmeier sets section mark for career TD passes

Boise State-bound Hank Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley, in what was likely his final home game, completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Emilio Valencia at the end of the second quarter to set a Southern Section record for career touchdown passes at 153, breaking the mark established by JT Daniels of Santa Ana Mater Dei. Bachmeier later added No. 154 on a 97-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Murry.