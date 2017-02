Girls' soccer: Friday's City playoff scores and updated pairings

GIRLS' SOCCER

CITY

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Taft at #1 El Camino Real

#6 Granada Hills at #2 Palisades

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinal, Friday

Port of Los Angeles 4, Van Nuys 3

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Garfield at #1 Grant

#6 San Fernando at #2 Port of Los Angeles

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#5 North Hollywood at #1 Eagle Rock

#3 Wilmington Banning at #2 South Gate

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Contreras at #1 Huntington Park

#7 Fairfax at #3 Chavez

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#13 Smidt Tech at #9 CALS Early College

#6 New West at #2 USC Hybrid

Notes: Championships, Mar. 3-4 at Los Angeles Valley College (Friday, 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, noon and 4:30 p.m.) and Sotomayor (Saturday, 10 and 2:30 p.m.)