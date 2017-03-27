Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Simi Valley improves to 10-2
|Eric Sondheimer
Simi Valley is on a roll. The Pioneers improved to 10-2 on Monday after a 6-1 win over San Juan Hills.
Sophomore Justin Campbell threw four shutout innings. Brady Miles had two hits and three RBI.
Moorpark defeated Agoura, 3-2, in nine innings on a walk-off by Junior Sandoval. Dante Sandoval had three hits.
Riverside Poly defeated Great Oak, 14-13. Mark Eppinger had four RBI.
Sun Valley Poly defeated Chavez, 11-0, in five innings.
King defeated Culver City, 13-10. Eddie Rivero had two triples, a double and single. Gabe Briones finished with four hits and four RBI.
Stephen Burke went three for four but Loyola lost to Regis Jesuit, 7-6.
Ayala defeated Reno, 2-1. Dylan Cook struck out six.
Glendora defeated Buena, 12-4. Christian Heflin and Brocke Welte each contributed three hits.