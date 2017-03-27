Simi Valley improves to 10-2

Simi Valley is on a roll. The Pioneers improved to 10-2 on Monday after a 6-1 win over San Juan Hills.

Sophomore Justin Campbell threw four shutout innings. Brady Miles had two hits and three RBI.

Moorpark defeated Agoura, 3-2, in nine innings on a walk-off by Junior Sandoval. Dante Sandoval had three hits.

Riverside Poly defeated Great Oak, 14-13. Mark Eppinger had four RBI.

Sun Valley Poly defeated Chavez, 11-0, in five innings.

King defeated Culver City, 13-10. Eddie Rivero had two triples, a double and single. Gabe Briones finished with four hits and four RBI.

Stephen Burke went three for four but Loyola lost to Regis Jesuit, 7-6.

Ayala defeated Reno, 2-1. Dylan Cook struck out six.

Glendora defeated Buena, 12-4. Christian Heflin and Brocke Welte each contributed three hits.