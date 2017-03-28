Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Baseball: Charlie Nasuti's two-run double gives St. John Bosco win over Mater Dei
|Eric Sondheimer
St. John Bosco has been excited about showing how much it has improved this season, and a Trinity League opener against Mater Dei on Tuesday was the perfect opportunity.
The Braves turned to Charlie Nasuti, who delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh, his third hit of the day, to lift St. John Bosco past Mater Dei, 7-6. Kameron Ojeda also had three hits.
Blake Hunt hit a home run and double for Mater Dei.
JSerra came away with a 3-2 win over Servite. Blake Klassen had three hits and two RBI. Colin Townsend threw three shutout innings of relief.
Glendora ended Sage Hill's 40-game unbeaten streak with a 3-2 victory. Wyatt Regis allowed no earned runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out six. Bryce Wooldridge had the game-winning RBI single and also threw 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Ayala defeated Murrieta Mesa, 1-0. Joe Naranjo struck out seven, walked none and allowed three hits.
In the Mission League, Jesse Bergin threw six shutout innings in Harvard-Westlake's 4-0 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He struck out five and allowed three hits. Michael Snyder had a double and two RBI.
Alemany defeated Crespi, 3-2. Daniel Ritcheson struck out eight in six innings. Timmy Hendricks had a two-run triple. St. Francis defeated Chaminade, 2-1, on a two-out, bases-loaded single by Niko Khoury in the bottom of the eighth.
In the Del Rey League, Bishop Amat defeated La Salle, 6-5. Richard Castro, Isaac Esqueda and Matt Marquez each had two hits. AJ Barraza had three RBI. Ethan Patrick had a home run and double for La Salle.
In a Pacific League opener, Crescenta Valley defeated Glendale, 6-0. Will Smiley threw a complete game, striking out six. Burbank defeated Muir, 7-1. Henry Leake had two hits and two RBI. Burroughs defeated Hoover, 7-3. Justin Palafox contributed three hits.
Beckman defeated Corona del Mar, 5-0. Will Cohen and Collin Villegas combined on the shutout. Austin Schell hit a home run and had three RBI.
Loyola defeated Portland Jesuit, 9-7. Joe Fortin and Eli Paton each hit home runs.
San Clemente scored four runs in the first inning and defeated Simi Valley, 4-3. Charlie Loust had two hits.
Murrieta Valley is 4-0 in the Lions tournament after a 6-3 win over Roosevelt.
Village Christian defeated Heritage Christian, 10-1, in an Olympic League game.