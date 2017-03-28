Baseball: Charlie Nasuti's two-run double gives St. John Bosco win over Mater Dei

St. John Bosco has been excited about showing how much it has improved this season, and a Trinity League opener against Mater Dei on Tuesday was the perfect opportunity.

The Braves turned to Charlie Nasuti, who delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh, his third hit of the day, to lift St. John Bosco past Mater Dei, 7-6. Kameron Ojeda also had three hits.

Blake Hunt hit a home run and double for Mater Dei.

JSerra came away with a 3-2 win over Servite. Blake Klassen had three hits and two RBI. Colin Townsend threw three shutout innings of relief.

Glendora ended Sage Hill's 40-game unbeaten streak with a 3-2 victory. Wyatt Regis allowed no earned runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out six. Bryce Wooldridge had the game-winning RBI single and also threw 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Ayala defeated Murrieta Mesa, 1-0. Joe Naranjo struck out seven, walked none and allowed three hits.

In the Mission League, Jesse Bergin threw six shutout innings in Harvard-Westlake's 4-0 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He struck out five and allowed three hits. Michael Snyder had a double and two RBI.

Alemany defeated Crespi, 3-2. Daniel Ritcheson struck out eight in six innings. Timmy Hendricks had a two-run triple. St. Francis defeated Chaminade, 2-1, on a two-out, bases-loaded single by Niko Khoury in the bottom of the eighth.

In the Del Rey League, Bishop Amat defeated La Salle, 6-5. Richard Castro, Isaac Esqueda and Matt Marquez each had two hits. AJ Barraza had three RBI. Ethan Patrick had a home run and double for La Salle.

In a Pacific League opener, Crescenta Valley defeated Glendale, 6-0. Will Smiley threw a complete game, striking out six. Burbank defeated Muir, 7-1. Henry Leake had two hits and two RBI. Burroughs defeated Hoover, 7-3. Justin Palafox contributed three hits.

Beckman defeated Corona del Mar, 5-0. Will Cohen and Collin Villegas combined on the shutout. Austin Schell hit a home run and had three RBI.

Loyola defeated Portland Jesuit, 9-7. Joe Fortin and Eli Paton each hit home runs.

San Clemente scored four runs in the first inning and defeated Simi Valley, 4-3. Charlie Loust had two hits.

Murrieta Valley is 4-0 in the Lions tournament after a 6-3 win over Roosevelt.

Village Christian defeated Heritage Christian, 10-1, in an Olympic League game.