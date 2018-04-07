The Times' All-Star boys' basketball team

Riley Battin, Oak Park, 6-10, Sr.: The Utah recruit finished his four years as Ventura County’s all-time leading scorer. He averaged 25.7 points and 12.4 rebounds this season.
Kessler Edwards, Etiwanda, 6-7, Sr.: The Pepperdine commit helped lead Etiwanda to a 30-4 record, playing strong defense while averaging 21.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Spencer Freedman, Mater Dei, 6-0, Sr.: The Harvard recruit was the Trinity League most valuable player for the third consecutive season, averaging 16.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Open Division section champions.
Bryce Hamilton, Pasadena, 6-4, Sr.: The UNLV commit averaged more than 23 points for the 14-time defending Pacific League champions.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Camarillo, 6-6, Jr.: Averaging 31.0 points and 12.2 rebounds, Jaquez did his best facing teams focused on stopping him. He had games of 50 and 48 points.
Onyeka Okongwu, Chino Hills, 6-9, Jr.: Southern California’s best big man averaged 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Division I state champions.
Shareef O’Neal, Crossroads, 6-10, Sr.: The UCLA commit developed into a versatile big man, averaging 27 points while being able to score from inside or outside for the Division II state champions.
David Singleton, Bishop Montgomery, 6-4, Sr.: The Gatorade state player of the year is headed to UCLA after he averaged 23.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season.
Duane Washington Jr., Sierra Canyon, 6-3, Sr.: The Ohio State recruit averaged more than 14 points for the Open Division state champions and delivered clutch shots during postseason games.
Brandon Williams, Crespi, 6-3, Sr.: A two-time state champion, Williams came back with a vengeance from a knee injury, averaging 24.7 points and earning Mission League MVP honors.
