Jordan Starr stars in Santa Clarita Christian's basketball state championship victory

Santa Clarita Christian has taken advantage of Kelvin Starr's arrival at The Master's. Jordan and brother Caden are starters at Santa Clarita Christian and Starr also hired assistant coach Thomas Lowery, who brought sons Kaleb and TJ to Santa Clarita Christian. And Santa Clarita Christian head coach James Mosley is a part-time assistant at The Master's, which has gone 56-8 in Kelvin Starr's two seasons.