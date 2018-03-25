Jordan Starr stars in Santa Clarita Christian's basketball state championship victory

With constantly changing facial expressions and a willingness to be provocative, Jordan Starr of Santa Clarita Christian can get on the nerves of players and fans. The 6-foot-7 senior is also a pretty good basketball player.
His playmaking skills helped Santa Clarita Christian (26-9) win the state Division V championship with a 78-66 win over Jackson Argonaut on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Starr finished with 21 points and tied a Division V record with 10 assists. Justin Collins was the recipient of many of his passes, finishing with 21 points while making four of eight from three-point range.
Starr is the son of The Master's University coach Kelvin Starr and plans to play for his father next season. He was a starter at El Cajon Foothills Christian as a sophomore when the team played in the Open Division and its star player was TJ Leaf.
"I learned so much from that guy," Starr said. "The spotlight was never too big for him."
Starr also doesn't mind the spotlight. He has plenty of personality and picked up a technical Saturday for something he said.
"I would say I have confidence," he said when asked if he were cocky. "I like to have fun. I say stupid stuff. It gives me energy."
Santa Clarita Christian has taken advantage of Kelvin Starr's arrival at The Master's. Jordan and brother Caden are starters at Santa Clarita Christian and Starr also hired assistant coach Thomas Lowery, who brought sons Kaleb and TJ to Santa Clarita Christian. And Santa Clarita Christian head coach James Mosley is a part-time assistant at The Master's, which has gone 56-8 in Kelvin Starr's two seasons.
Kaleb scored 12 points and Caden 11 points on Saturday. TJ, sidelined with a knee injury since December, entered the game in the final 22 seconds and got to hold the ball and celebrate.
Adison Cramer scored 29 points for Argonaut.
Riverside Notre Dame comes up short
Unable to come up with an answer for guard Kevin Kremer, Riverside Notre Dame was beaten by Chico Pleasant Valley 70-65 in the Division III final.
Kremer made six consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished 13 of 14 from the line while scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Asked if he was comfortable in an NBA arena, Kremer said, "It's just another gym."
Junior Anthony Holland had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (33-4).
