Baseball: Daniel Zakosek's three-run home run powers Chatsworth past El Camino Real

If there's one certainty in a baseball game matching nine-time City Section champion El Camino Real against nine-time City Section champion Chatsworth, it's that there will be no lacking in drama.

It happened again on Monday in Woodland Hills in a West Valley League opener. El Camino Real was clinging to a 1-0 lead going into the top of the seventh.

Pitcher Elan Filous kept escaping jams. He got a strikeout in the fifth with a runner at third and two out. He struck out two and got a flyout with the bases loaded and none out in the sixth.

But in the seventh, facing the best Chatsworth hitter, All-City catcher Daniel Zakosek, Filous threw a fastball on a 1-0 count and Zakosek sent it flying over the right-field fence for a three-run home run to help Chatsworth come away with a 4-1 victory.

"He threw the ball well and so did we," Zakosek said. "I just went up in a big situation and did well."

It wasn't only Zakosek's hit that cost Filous. On the next pitch, he hit Tommy Palomera, and the umpire decided it was intentional and ejected Filous, who won't be able to play in Wednesday's game at Chatsworth. He bats third in the lineup. Filous denied he was trying to hit Palomera.

"It was his 101st pitch of the game, and you want a 17-year-old kid to have spot control?" El Camino Real Coach Josh Lienhard said. "It was a terrible call."

Cole Kitchen, who had two hits off Palomera, drove in El Camino Real's run with an RBI single in the second. Palomera pitched into the seventh when Coach Tom Meusborn brought in sophomore Gabe Achucarro to pick up the save.

Chatsworth improved to 10-2 and 3-0 in league. El Camino Real is 9-5 and 0-1.

"Typical Chatsworth-El Camino Real excitement," Meusborn said. "It was one of those games. It will be like that again on Wednesday."

In other West Valley League games, Birmingham defeated Granada Hills, 3-2. Eddie Rosales threw 6 2/3 innings. Aidan Medina got out of a bases loaded situation in the seventh to get the save. Dylan Hernandez had a double and two RBI.

Cleveland defeated Taft, 7-2. Nick Martin had three RBI.