Chino Hills overcomes 43 by Crespi’s Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams of Encino Crespi and Onyeka Okongwu of Chino Hills, two of the top five basketball players in Southern California, engaged in an entertaining, you-can't-stop-me duel on Saturday night in the Southern California Division I regionals.
Back and forth it went in the second half. The 6-foot-3 Williams would score or shoot free throws. The 6-9 Okongwu would get a dunk or shoot free throws. Neither team had an answer for the other.
Williams scored 43 points. Okongwu scored 28 points.
The score was tied when Okongwu fouled out with 1:16 left. Crespi fans and players celebrated. The Big O was gone after Williams attacked and drew his fifth foul.
But visiting Chino Hills didn't fold. Andre Ball started rebounding and made six consecutive free throws in the final minute, and the Huskies pulled out an 80-76 victory to advance to Tuesday's semifinals against Pasadena, a 75-62 winner over Taft.
"I just thought I had to play strong and knock down the free throws," said Ball, the cousin of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.
Said Okongwu: "I have faith in my brothers. I'm so proud of them."
Things got a little nervous at the end for Chino Hills. Crespi had no timeouts left when Taj Regans made a three-point shot to cut the Celts' deficit to 78-76 with 3.1 seconds left.
The clock should have run out, but the referee stopped the clock with an inadvertent whistle.
Chino Hills coach Dennis Latimore was livid. Chino Hills inbounded the ball with 1.1 seconds left. Jeren Williams was fouled and made two free throws to clinch the victory.
Aiding the Huskies was a big performance from Ofure Ujadughele, who had 19 points and made four free throws in the fourth quarter.
Few teams have been able to contain Okongwu during the playoffs. He has been averaging close to 30 points a game, but Crespi held him to 10 points in the first half. Chino Hills got away from getting him the ball. But a dunk by Okongwu to start the third quarter began the duel between him and Williams.
With Oregon coach Dana Altman looking on, Williams turned in one of his finest performances in his final game for the Celts. He had a dunk down the key that caused Celts fans to roar.
But Chino Hills was able to stop him at last in the final 1:16 to move on.
It has been quite a season for Latimore, who took the job after telling Chino Hills administrators he wasn't going to take orders from any parents. LaVar Ball, the father of LaMelo Ball, decided to pull his son from school and have him turn pro.
Chino Hills hasn't missed a beat, turning to Okongwu & Co., and the Huskies are two wins away from playing for a state championship.
