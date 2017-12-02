San Fernando matches Dorsey's speed for 28-21 victory in City Section Division I title game

In a matchup between two of the fastest teams in the City Section, San Fernando controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock to grind out a 28-21 triumph over Los Angeles Dorsey in the Division I championship game Saturday night at El Camino College.

The Tigers won their eighth City title and first since back-to-back Division II crowns in 2012-13.

Trevor Gill led the charge with 151 yards and one touchdown in 28 carries while Kyle Bryant added 86 yards in 17 carries for San Fernando, which held off a furious Dorsey comeback in the last six minutes.

Dorsey receiver Jojuan Collins was tackled at the Dons' 32-yard line as time expired.

Charles Mincy Jr. swept right from one yard out to cap Dorsey's 11-play, 88-yard opening drive, but the next four possessions yielded three punts and a lost fumble for the sixth-seeded Dons (7-7).

Andrew Frias' one-yard sneak on fourth and goal ended an eight-play, 73-yard march and pulled the top-seeded Tigers (12-2) even midway through the first quarter.

Michael Alejandro returned a punt 37 yards to set up Gill's go-ahead seven-yard touchdown run and Frias threw to Robert Valdez from 11 yards out to extend San Fernando's lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter.

Nehemiah Thompson plunged over the goal line from three yards out to cap a 12-play, 70-yard drive that gave San Fernando a 28-7 lead with 4:52 left in the third quarter.

Dion Bascom caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Mekhi Ellis to cut Dorsey's deficit to 28-14 with 5:33 left and Mincy Jr. caught a 67-yard touchdown pass one minute later to make it a one-score game.

Dorsey, which was seeking its sixth City title, has reached back-to-back Division I finals. Ellis completed seven of 16 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.