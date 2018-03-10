Elijah Harkless locks down Westchester to deliver Etiwanda the upset

During the summer, Elijah Harkless of Etiwanda was the guard mate of LaMelo Ball on a travel team coached by LaVar Ball. Who says LaVar doesn't teach defense? Harkless might not be able to shoot like Ball, but few point guards have played post defense better than the 6-foot-3 senior pulled off on Friday night in rallying the Eagles to a 68-60 upset of City Section Open Division champion Westchester.