Ryan Hilinski can do no wrong for the Orange Lutheran Lancers in victory over Romoland Heritage Patriots

There doesn’t seem to be anything that Orange Lutheran quarterback Ryan Hilinksi can’t do on a football field.

The 6-foot-3 junior had completed 73.1% of his passes coming into Friday night for 1,451 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the No. 13 Lancers to a perfect record through four games.

And before he tossed four more touchdowns, ran for another, and racked up 302 more yards on 28 of 34 passing in a 34-21 win over No. 21 Romoland Heritage at Orange Coast College, he belted out a respectable rendition of the national anthem.

Hilinski laughed when asked whether he was more nervous for the game or singing in front of a packed Orange Lutheran crowd.

“I practiced two times before the game,” he said. “I had a friend helping me out too, which really helped.”

Lancers coach J.P. Presley didn’t seem surprised at how well-prepared his quarterback was for the pregame and in-game festivities. “Ryan is just a great leader,” Presley said. “He’s a student of the game, resilient, and he’s stepped up and told the guys that he’s going to take this.”

While the offense was clicking, the biggest key for Orange Lutheran (5-0) was stopping the creative and powerful Heritage rushing attack.

The Patriots (4-1) entered Friday’s contest averaging better than 327 yards on the ground, and though the Lancers gave up one big play in the first half and 250 yards rushing in total, Presley was satisfied with the performance of his defense.

“We had to play with our personnel and identify fresh legs,” he said. “We had to get bodies to the ball and we were prepared for the physicality.”

Hilinski completed 19 of his 25 first-half passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns and was nine for nine in the second half.

Hilinksi and Orange Lutheran took control soon after as he found his favorite target, Kyle Ford, on a 19-yard touchdown in the right corner of the end zone. The Lancers increased the lead to 20-7 with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Logan Loya.

White finished with a game-high 168 yards rushing in 17 carries. Ford caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. CAPTION The 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Los Angeles. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers discusses the Chiefs' defense and LB Hayes Pullard talks about their potent offense. The 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Los Angeles. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers discusses the Chiefs' defense and LB Hayes Pullard talks about their potent offense. CAPTION Chargers swing tackle Chris Hairston was placed on the non-football illness list Wednesday and will remain out for the rest of the season. Chargers swing tackle Chris Hairston was placed on the non-football illness list Wednesday and will remain out for the rest of the season. CAPTION The loudest roar came at the end, when the Dolphins beat the Chargers. Hear what quarterback Philip Rivers thought about the crowd, as well as what fans thought of the venue. The loudest roar came at the end, when the Dolphins beat the Chargers. Hear what quarterback Philip Rivers thought about the crowd, as well as what fans thought of the venue.

sports@latimes.com