Chatsworth takes care of El Camino Real, 11-0

On an afternoon in which the mother of Chatsworth All-City catcher Daniel Zakosek was cooking her famous tri-tip at the snack stand, the Chancellors wasted little time in sending El Camino Real back on the bus to Woodland Hills. Chatsworth won via mercy rule in five innings, 11-0.

Randy Mata had a pair of two-run singles. Thomas Gutierrez (5-0) allowed two hits. Chatsworth improved to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the West Valley League. Its two-game sweep of El Camino Real, the defending City champion, means the Chancellors are a prohibitive favorite to land the No. 1 seed for the Division I playoffs.

Cleveland defeated Taft, 2-1. Max Yourist struck out five in six innings.

Ryan McCarrell and Broox Mahr combined on a six-hitter in Trabuco Hills' 3-0 win over Laguna Hills.

Simi Valley defeated King, 3-2. Owen Sharts struck out four in 5 2/3 innings.

Temescal Canyon defeated Workman, 21-3, in five innings. Tyler Hardman had two doubles.

In the first game of a doubleheader, El Toro defeated Cypress, 6-3. Carsen Negrete had a home run. Raul Salazar pitched Cypress to a 3-1 win in game two.

Glendora defeated Windward, 5-4, in eight innings. Brock Welte had the game-winning RBI. Cade Marshman and Robert Draper each had two hits.

La Habra defeated Ayala, 2-1.

In the Baseline League, Etiwanda defeated Chino Hills, 2-0. Marcus Johnson struck out six and threw a three-hitter.

In the Marmonte League, Oaks Christian defeated Calabasas, 2-1. Josh Calvert had an RBI single in the sixth. Calvert and Adam Kerner had two hits each. Dane Morrow threw a complete game.

Ben Martz hit his seventh home run to help Thousand Oaks stay unbeaten in league with a 4-2 win over Agoura. Newbury Park scored six runs in the seventh to defeat Westlake, 8-3. Leighton Demello and Shay Whitcomb each had three hits.

In the Mission League, Alemany defeated Crespi, 2-0. Clay Rickerman threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball. Caden Miller hit a home run.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Harvard-Westlake, 2-1. Sophomore Carter Kessinger allowed one run in six innings. Freshman Connor Skertich got the save. Josh Perlmutter went two for two.

Chaminade defeated St. Francis, 2-0. Patrick Collins threw six shutout innings. Alex Rivas allowed one run for Crespi in five innings.

San Dimas defeated Temple City, 9-1. Sophomore Zach Jacobs threw a complete game.

In the Sunset League, Los Alamitos defeated Edison, 7-5. Fountain Valley defeated Newport Harbor, 10-9. Conrad Villafuerte had the game-winning hit. Cade Seabold hit three home runs for Newport Harbor.

In the Foothill League, West Ranch took over first place from Valencia with a 3-2, eight-inning win over the Vikings. Austin Hernandez had the game-winning RBI single. Evan Gellatly tied the game with a two-run double in the seventh. Ben Fariss had two hits, including a two-run home run, for Valencia.

Saugus defeated Golden Valley, 3-0. Brandyn Cruz threw five shutout innings. Austin Scott hit a home run.

Austin Spinney threw six shutout innings in El Dorado's 4-0 win over Foothill.

In the East Valley League, North Hollywood defeated Grant, 10-1. Johnathan Kim hit a grand slam.

Loyola defeated Nevada Galena, 8-4. Joe Fortin hit a home run.