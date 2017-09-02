High school transfers shine on new football teams

Transfers matter. All you need to do is check out some of the stars from this weekend’s high school football games.
In Long Beach Poly’s 14-10 win over Harbor City Narbonne, quarterback Matt Corral (formerly of Oaks Christian) passed for 213 yards. Receiver Jalen Hall (Hawkins) made a touchdown reception, and defensive end Jermayne Loyle (Paramount) had two sacks and three tackles for losses.
Meanwhile, Narbonne’s Jermar Jefferson (Redondo) rushed for 108 yards and scored a touchdown.
In JSerra’s 48-27 win over Alemany, running back Al Fisher (Paramount) rushed for 210 yards and scored two touchdowns.
In Venice’s 18-15 win over El Camino Real, receiver Brycen Tremaine (Windward) caught two touchdown passes.
In Paraclete’s 23-6 win over Helix, quarterback Brevin White (Chaminade) passed for two touchdowns and receiver Andre Hunt (Leuzinger) caught a 47-yard scoring pass.
Then there’s Hawkins, which saw most of its returning players transfer out. The Hawks lost to Compton, 68-0.
Hawkins coach Richard Dax Sanchies is in teaching mode.
“Forget the score,” he told his 16-player team. “This is about life. Win or lose, you keep fighting.”
Delay of game
With 34 seconds left in the game, the lights went out at Norco High with the home team down by just seven points and driving on the 36-yard line against Rancho Cucamonga.
After a 17-minute delay, Rancho Cucamonga got a defensive stop and hung on for a 28-21 victory.
Did the delay help Rancho Cucamonga?
“I don’t think it helped,” Rancho Cucamonga coach Nick Baiz said. “It was third down and they had no timeouts left. It got our guys stiff.”
The power failure left everyone scrambling.
‘‘It was really dark,” Baiz said. “You could barely see each other.”
Better than Division 11
Culver City is in Southern Section Division 11. The Centaurs don’t exactly belong there with all the athletic firepower they have.
In a 58-27 win over West Torrance, quarterback Jonathan Martin passed for 516 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
He can catch
Marquis Spiker of Murrieta Valley, a Washington commit, set a school record with six touchdown catches in a 49-13 win over Redlands. He finished with 13 catches for 194 yards.
Division 12 power
Montebello Schurr (2-0) will be tough to topple in Southern Section Division 12. In a 46-14 win over Garfield, quarterback Miguel Aguero completed 22 of 27 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns. Francisco Remigio caught 10 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Lance Babb caught nine passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.
