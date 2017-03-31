Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Corona Centennial, Gardena Serra, Orange Lutheran in Honor Bowl
|Eric Sondheimer
The Honor Bowl announced its five football matchups to be held Sept. 1 and 2 at San Diego Cathedral Catholic.
On the opening Friday night, Orange Lutheran will play Cathedral Catholic at 7:30 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., Village Christian will play Christian.
On Saturday, Helix will play Paraclete at noon. Gardena Serra will play Hawaii Punahou at 4 p.m., followed by Corona Centennial vs. IMG at 7:30 p.m.