Corona Centennial, Gardena Serra, Orange Lutheran in Honor Bowl

The Honor Bowl announced its five football matchups to be held Sept. 1 and 2 at San Diego Cathedral Catholic.

On the opening Friday night, Orange Lutheran will play Cathedral Catholic at 7:30 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., Village Christian will play Christian.

On Saturday, Helix will play Paraclete at noon. Gardena Serra will play Hawaii Punahou at 4 p.m., followed by Corona Centennial vs. IMG at 7:30 p.m.