Malibu's Claudia Lane has a record-setting performance at Mt. SAC Cross-Country Invitational

Junior Claudia Lane of Malibu puts on a show whenever she runs, so those who came out to Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday morning for the 70th Mt. SAC Cross-Country Invitational didn't leave disappointed.

Lane ran an all-time Mt. SAC best of 15:49 to win the girls sweepstakes race. She broke the record of 16:00 set in 2012 by Sarah Baxter of Simi Valley.

“I’m super happy,” Lane said.

The defending national champion in cross-country keeps running faster. She won the state Division IV championship last season in a course-record time of 16:45 for a sophomore. She was the Gatorade state cross-country runner of the year.

This year, she has run in fewer races, making her eager for the tougher competitions in November.

“I feel fresher,” Lane said. “I’m extremely motivated.”

Senior night canceled: It was senior night at Desert Hot Springs on Friday but the game against Coachella Valley never got played. It was forfeited to Coachella Valley for safety reasons when a second pregame fight broke out in the stands, according to the Desert Sun.

One Desert Hot Springs player went into the stands to aid his father. No arrests were made.

“This is really unfortunate for the kids because a few people unfortunately made some decisions that affected so many others in the community,” Desert Hot Springs coach Bill Johnson told the Desert Sun.

"Everybody out here wanted to play a football game. This was a chance for two communities to come together and do something positive, and when poor decisions get made and control gets lost, then everybody loses.”

Kickers come through: El Camino Real moved closer to winning a second consecutive West Valley League football championship with a 24-21 victory over Birmingham on a short field goal by Jake Amigo as time expired. Darrien Green rushed for more than 200 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Anaheim Servite pulled out a 29-28 win over Orange Lutheran on Zachary Grisotti’s 19-yard field goal as time expired.

East L.A. Classic: It’s Garfield-Roosevelt week, meaning the East L.A. Classic is set for Friday night at East Los Angeles College. Garfield is 3-5. Roosevelt is 4-4.

Narbonne rolls: Defending City Section Division I champion Narbonne was struggling with its passing attack early in the season. That’s no longer a problem. Jalen Chatman completed 21 of 23 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns in a 57-7 defeat of San Pedro.

