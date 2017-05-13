Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Drone drops water balloons at Division 1 track prelims
|Caleb Ragan
The Southern Section Division 1 track and field preliminary meet at Trubuco Hills High School on Saturday featured a water balloon attack from a lone drone.
Yes, you heard that right.
Near the start of the meet, around 11:30 a.m., a group of people positioned themselves on the hill above the track and allegedly flew a drone carrying water balloons over the track.
One race official remarked that the water balloons were completely decimated upon impact.
Meet Director Jack Recla confirmed that several water balloons were dropped and that the drone landed a direct hit on a bystander in the stands
And Saturday apparently wasn’t their first visit. Trabuco Hills Coach J.T. Ayres said that the drone was also present during their practice on Friday evening.
Ayres sent out his kids to find the group of people commanding the drone on Friday evening and CIF officials supposedly notified the Orange County Sheriff's Department about the incident Saturday morning.
The meet featured a 10.32-second 100 meters by Isaiah Cunningham of Rancho Verde. And falling water balloons.
Ariyonna Augustine of Long Beach Poly had winning qualifying marks in the 100 (11.63) and 200 (23.63).
Tate Curran of Redondo set a Division 1 record by clearing 17-3 in the pole vault.