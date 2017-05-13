Drone drops water balloons at Division 1 track prelims

Rancho Verde teammates make an exchange during the 400-meter relay during the Southern Section track prelims Saturday.

The Southern Section Division 1 track and field preliminary meet at Trubuco Hills High School on Saturday featured a water balloon attack from a lone drone.

Yes, you heard that right.

Near the start of the meet, around 11:30 a.m., a group of people positioned themselves on the hill above the track and allegedly flew a drone carrying water balloons over the track.

One race official remarked that the water balloons were completely decimated upon impact.

Meet Director Jack Recla confirmed that several water balloons were dropped and that the drone landed a direct hit on a bystander in the stands

And Saturday apparently wasn’t their first visit. Trabuco Hills Coach J.T. Ayres said that the drone was also present during their practice on Friday evening.

Ayres sent out his kids to find the group of people commanding the drone on Friday evening and CIF officials supposedly notified the Orange County Sheriff's Department about the incident Saturday morning.

The meet featured a 10.32-second 100 meters by Isaiah Cunningham of Rancho Verde. And falling water balloons.

Ariyonna Augustine of Long Beach Poly had winning qualifying marks in the 100 (11.63) and 200 (23.63).

Tate Curran of Redondo set a Division 1 record by clearing 17-3 in the pole vault.