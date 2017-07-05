11-on-11 summer football has its supporters

Seven-on-seven summer football competition has become routine. But 11-on-11 summer games with no pads and no tackling is also growing in popularity.

On Wednesday, Hart hosted Paraclete in an 11-on-11 game. Dean Herrington is head coach at Paraclete, and older brother Mike is head coach at Hart, with another brother, Rick, the defensive coordinator.

And that's one of the keys to successful 11-on-11 games — the teams and coaches must trust each other. That way there's no cheap shots, because there are no pads and players respect each other. Injuries are avoided. Blocking is allowed, along with rushing the quarterback, so it's a much better game situation for passers.

Hart has had 11-on-11 games this summer against Crescenta Valley and St. Francis.

But you can't just match St. John Bosco against Mater Dei in an 11-on-11 summer game. The more intensity without pads, the more likely problems are to happen. There's no way two rivals could meet in an offseason game.

So you'll see more and more 11-on-11 games in the future, but seven-on-seven remains the likely most popular activity.

In fact, Paraclete and Hart are scheduled to play in an opening game of the Edison passing tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday. The brothers might have been holding back some plays on Wednesday.

Paraclete even brought out its drone to film the game. There was a first — a drone timeout so the battery could be replaced.

Here's the link to Saturday's Edison tournament pairings.