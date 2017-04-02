Transfer athletes who have been sitting out become eligible on Monday

Daniel Kamulali of Sierra Canyon won the City 100 meters last season for Chatsworth.

It's freedom time for dozens of spring sport athletes who have been sitting out and waiting to become eligible after transferring. That day is Monday.

Among the athletes suddenly eligible is Daniel Kamulali, the defending City Section track champion for 100 meters. He ran last season for Chatsworth and is now eligible for Sierra Canyon.

He won a state title in the fall for Sierra Canyon in football after sitting out more than a month. He's only a junior. He could be running in Saturday's Arcadia Invitational.

Also becoming eligible in baseball is highly regarded catcher Blake Fitzgerald of Capistrano Valley. He was on the JV team last season at JSerra.

Sun Valley Poly will get a lot stronger in baseball with the availability of brothers Brandon and Leonardo Ortega-Cuevas. They played at North Hollywood last season.