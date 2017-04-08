Corona Santiago sweeps doubleheader with two walk-off wins over Hart

Corona Santiago pulled off a doubleheader sweep of Hart on Saturday by getting walk-off victories in each game.

Santiago scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Hart, 2-1, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Pitchers Cruz Barrios and Bryce Read of Santiago were able to outduel Bryce Collins and Cody Turner of Hart. Ryan Williams and Brice Turang had two hits each.

In the second game that went eight innings, Daryl Ruiz got an RBI single to win it. Turang and Jacob Shanks each had three hits. Brendan Henry had three RBI for Hart.

St. John Bosco ended a 4-0 week with a 12-1 win over Soquel. Carlos Lomeli got the win for the Braves, who are 13-1. Nick Morales had two hits and two RBI.

Sierra Canyon defeated Santa Barbara, 2-1, in nine innings. Billy Edwards hit two solo home runs. Seth Stone added two hits and picked up the win in relief, giving him 27 career wins.

Redondo defeated Bishop Montgomery, 4-3.

Quartz Hill set a Southern Section record with seven triples in an 11-4 win over Canyon. Ty Vargas and Jonathan Cornish each had two triples.

Placentia Valencia defeated Servite, 7-1.

Beckman defeated Palm Desert, 9-2. Matt McLain had a home run, double and three RBI.

Venice defeated Fremont, 11-2, and is 8-0 in the Western League.