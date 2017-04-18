Pitchers come through on opening day of Boras Classic

There were strong pitching performances on the opening day of the Boras Classic.

Vista Murrieta Coach Matt Mosiello handed the ball to his son, sophomore right-hander Andrew Mosiello, and he came through with a four-hitter for 6 1/3 innings to lift the Broncos to a 4-2 victory over Chatsworth.

It's been a big year for the Mosiello family. Coach Mosiello's sons, Andrew and Nick, the senior second baseman, have been performing well for the 14-4 Broncos.

"It's pretty cool," Andrew said of playing for his father while his brother is also starting.

Said Matt: "It's pressure at times, but they're both having great years and they're both good kids. I probably expect too much of them, but they both handle it well. When we're home, we're home. We don't talk about baseball much unless they bring it up. It's been great."

In handing Chatsworth (20-3) a rare defeat, the Broncos beat Tommy Palomera. Jake Moberg and Marc Gonzalez each had two hits. A three-run fifth inning featured RBI singles by Brandon Luna and Drew Sims. Daniel Zakosek had a two-run single for Chatsworth in the seventh.

Two of the best pitching efforts of the day were turned in by senior Jake Jackson of El Toro and freshman Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Jackson needed 74 pitches to defeat Corona, 1-0. He struck out two and walked none. He outdueled Corona's Michael Hobbs, who threw just 75 pitches.

Josh Zamora drove in the only run in the sixth innings.

Gordon threw a one-hitter in Notre Dame's 6-0 win over Aliso Niguel. Logan Pollack had a home run and triple. Hunter Greene drove in three runs.

Orange Lutheran defeated Gahr, 8-2. Zach Busalacchi hit a two-run home run. Jason Farese allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Huntington Beach got past Damien, 4-1. Nick Pratto struck out 12 in a complete game. Cory Moore had two hits and three RBI.

Corona Santiago scored two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Bishop Amat, 3-1. Bishop Amat won last week's National Classic. Jacob Shanks had a two-run double. Tyler Frazier threw a four-hitter.

In quarterfinal final games on Wednesday, Huntington Beach will play Notre Dame at 3 p.m. at JSerra. Orange Lutheran will face El Toro at 3 p.m. at Mater Dei.

Santiago will play the winner of La Mirada-Mater Dei at 6 p.m. at Mater Dei. Vista Murrieta will play the winner of Mira Costa-JSerra at 6 p.m. at JSerra.