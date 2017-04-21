Huntington Beach rolls to South Division championship in Boras Classic

This will be known as the week Huntington Beach asserted itself and demonstrated that it deserves to be the favorite to win the Southern Section Division 1 baseball championship.

The Oilers finished a perfect 4-0 week on Friday night by defeating Mira Costa, 9-4, to win the South Division of the Boras Classic at JSerra.

Huntington Beach (19-3) will play San Jose Bellarmine on May 6 at noon at UCLA in the championship game.

Huntington Beach banged out 12 hits against a Mira Costa pitching staff that had given up two runs in three games. Cory Moore hit a home run and had three RBIs. Justin Cianca had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs.

Joey Acosta had two hits for Mira Costa. Hagen Danner of Huntington Beach was named tournament MVP.

In other Boras Classic games, Orange Lutheran finished in third place after a 7-6 win over Corona Santiago. The Lancers scored three runs in the seventh inning. Caleb Ricketts had two hits and three RBIs. Brice Turang had a triple and four RBIs for Santiago.

Royce Lewis hit a two-run walk-off home run in the seventh inning to help JSerra defeat Damien, 6-5.

La Mirada defeated Chatsworth, 6-4. Chad Wilson and Jared Jones hit home runs.

Mater Dei defeated Vista Murrieta, 16-4. Emilio Rosas hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs.

El Toro defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 12-4. Alex Zerfass went three for three with three RBIs. Josh Perlmutter had two doubles for Notre Dame.

Gahr defeated Bishop Amat, 1-0. Josh Haley had two hits and drove in the game's only run.

Corona won the consolation championship with a 4-0 win over Aliso Niguel.