Venice defeats El Camino Real to improve to 21-4

Venice scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday to knock off defending City Section champion El Camino Real, 6-5.

Venice improved to 21-4 and helped its seeding for the upcoming City Section Division I playoffs.

Sophomore Cole Kitchen hit two home runs and Matt Morongell added a home run in the top of the eighth inning for El Camino Real.

Huntington Beach, which won the Boras Classic South Division earlier this week, won its fifth game of the week with a 5-1 Sunset League victory over Newport Harbor.

Nate Madole allowed one run in six innings, striking out six. Hagen Danner had a two-run double. Josh Hahn also had two RBI.

Banning defeated Verdugo Hills, 4-1. Gabriel Ruiz had two hits and two RBI.

Cleveland defeated Narbonne, 12-2. Nick Stein had two hits and four RBI. Connor Oswalt, Myles Gonzalez, Greg Conklin and Nick Schmidt each had two hits.

Village Christian improved to 15-3 with a 3-0 win over Heritage Christian in the San Marino tournament. Eric Oseguera threw the shutout.

Cypress defeated Dana Hills, 8-7. Isaiah Parra, Ezele Wicks and Mike Marsh each had two hits.

Eddie Rosales went three for three in Birmingham's 14-0 win over North Hollywood. Dylan Hernandez also had three hits and four RBI.

Eastvale Roosevelt defeated Arlington, 2-1. Bishop Gorman defeated South Hills, 7-5.

Foothill defeated Walnut, 3-2. Cole Fares threw five innings of relief, allowing one hit.

Ayala defeated Chino Hills, 10-0.

Matthew Bacon hit a two-run home run and a triple in Granada Hills' 7-2 win over Dorsey.