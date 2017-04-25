Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
No. 3 Corona del Mar to face No. 2 Loyola on Wednesday in volleyball
In an important late-season boys volleyball match, No. 3-ranked Corona del Mar will travel Wednesday to face No. 2 Loyola in a 6 p.m. match at Loyola.
The winner should be the No. 2 seed in Division 1 behind No. 1 Oak Park.
Loyola is 19-1 on the season.