Down, 6-0, Agoura rallies in the bottom of the seventh to win, 7-6

The "never give up" award for this month belongs to the Agoura Chargers baseball team. On Friday, down by six runs in the bottom of the seventh, Agoura scored seven times to defeat Oaks Christian, 7-6.

The winning run came home on a throw that got by the first baseman while Oaks Christian was trying to complete a double play to end the inning.

"It was awesome," outfielder Jonny DeLuca said. "Our team just came together. One of the things we've been working on was staying consistent, staying up, encouraging each other.

"We actually brought up games we had in the fall where we were against a really good team and scored eight runs. We said, 'Why can't we do it again?' Our dugout was great. Our chemistry was great."

Nick Seyler had a key two-run single in the seventh. Agoura is 4-8 in the Marmonte League.

Carson Lambert struck out eight in Newbury Park's 5-1 win over Calabasas. Blake Campbell threw the shutout in Thousand Oaks' 4-0 win over Westlake.

El Camino Real picked up a 4-2 win over Cleveland to sweep the Cavaliers in the West Valley League and leave them in a tie for second place with Birmingham. Bryan Golnick got the save in the seventh after freshman Adam Christopher allowed four hits in six innings. Jacob Ward had two hits.

Chatsworth defeated Granada Hills, 17-1, in five innings. Gabriel Gonzalez hit a grand slam and had five RBI. Josh Medina and Brandon Bohning had four RBI.

Sun Valley Poly defeated Arleta, 12-1, behind Leo Ortega, who struck out 10.

El Toro defeated Aliso Niguel, 6-0, behind Erik Tolman, who threw a two-hit shutout. Tyler Lasch had a home run.

Corona del Mar defeated Woodbridge, 13-5. Beckman defeated Irvine University, 10-0. Matt McLain went four for five.

In the Sunset League, Huntington Beach defeated Fountain Valley, 6-1. Hagen Danner struck out eight in five innings. Justin Brodt and Josh Hahn hit home runs and Ben McConnell had three hits. Newport Harbor defeated Edison, 5-3, in eight innings. Los Alamitos defeated Marina, 6-1.

Cypress defeated Western, 15-0. Josh Landry struck out six and allowed two hits. Anthony Marquez had three RBI.

Kyle Luckham had a three-run home run in El Dorado's 8-1 win over El Modena.

In the Palomares League, Adam Seminaris struck out 13 in Ayala's 4-0 win over Claremont. Josh Bozoian had a home run. Glendora defeated Bonita, 5-1. Hayden Pearce (7-1) threw a complete game with zero walks. Bryce Wooldridge had two hits and two RBI. South Hills defeated Diamond Bar, 12-0. Brandon Dieter threw five shutout innings, striking out seven.

In the Mission League, St. Francis defeated Alemany, 8-5. Brandon Lewis had two hits and two RBI. Caden Miller led Alemany with two hits.

In the Trinity League, St. John Bosco got a game-winning RBI from Kameron Ojeda to defeat Santa Margarita, 4-3. Carlos Lomeli got the save. Ojeda, Julian Boyd, Charlie Nasuti and Jack Collette each had two hits.

Orange Lutheran defeated Servite, 11-5. Tristan Hanoian had two hits and three RBI and Elijah Buries added three RBI.

Trabuco Hills defeated Laguna Hills, 7-3. Daniel Johnson had two hits and three RBI.

Great Oak defeated Murrieta Mesa, 4-1. Carson Seymour threw five strong innings to pick up the victory.

Jon Carberry had three hits, including a home run, to lead Redondo past Peninsula, 7-4. Peninsula issued three intentional walks to Danny Zimmerman, who hit two home runs earlier this week and has nine on the season.

Moorpark defeated Simi Valley, 4-2. TJ Foreman had three hits. Justin Campbell had two hits and two RBI for Simi Valley. Quinton Potter threw a complete game.

Vista Murrieta defeated Chaparral, 6-2. Joey Hodapp had two hits and two RBI and Jake Moberg added two hits while throwing four shutout innings of relief.

In the Foothill League, Bryce Collins threw a two-hitter and Grant Thuente had three hits in Hart's 6-0 win over Golden Valley. West Ranch defeated Saugus, 11-1. Nico Valdez went three for three. Timmy Josten struck out eight in six innings. Valencia defeated Canyon, 16-1. Luke White hit a three-run home run.

La Mirada defeated Norwalk, 17-0.