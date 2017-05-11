Crenshaw has top athletes to build around

Freshman Jared Greenfield, left, and junior Rayshawn Williams figure to be two key players for Crenshaw football this fall.

Crenshaw is participating in weekly seven-on-seven passing competitions at Loyola High School on Wednesdays, and the big news this week was the return of standout receiver Rayshawn Williams.

He missed all of the 2016 season with a knee injury. People remember when he was a freshman with big potential. His availability should help bolster a Cougars passing attack that has a new quarterback in Los Angeles transfer Isaiah Johnson.

Another Los Angeles transfer, linebacker Patrick Willis, also should be a standout. And beware of defensive back Jared Greenfield, who started at safety last fall as a 14-year-old freshman. He's growing and getting stronger; combine that with his athleticism, and the Cougars will be feeling very good.

Cathedral also was participating in the drills, and there are few young quarterbacks with a better arm than freshman Bryce Young. The challenge for the Phantoms is finding a group of reliable receivers.

Cathedral has picked up two transfers from the City Section in Garfield standout running back Brandon Jordan, who rushed for 892 yards as a sophomore, and Hawkins linebacker Victor Terry.

Locke, which had to end its season prematurely last season, was one of the schools participating under a new coach. The Saints have left the Coliseum League.

Loyola is waiting to get its multisport athletes out for football. Dakota Smith should be a top receiver. Linebacker Tommy Vanis will be a Cubs defensive standout.