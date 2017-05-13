A drone, live music, football — just another day in sunny SoCal

There was live music, a drone, NFL players, quarterbacks wearing safari hats — the perfect day for seven-on-seven football in Southern California.

NFL defensive back Orlando Scandrick brought out 16 teams to play at Los Alamitos High and also offered to donate $5,000 to the winning program.

"This is my passion," he said. "I love football."

There was certainly no lack of star quarterbacks, starting with J.T. Daniels of Mater Dei. The Monarchs return 10 of their 11 offensive starters, so they look like a well-oiled machine even though linemen can't play in seven-on-seven football.

With his top receivers back in Amon-ra St. Brown, C.J. Parks and Nikko Remigio, and no one rushing the passer, let's just say that Daniels looks pretty good.

There was sophomore-to-be Bryce Young of Cathedral firing away. Quarterback Tanner McKee of Corona Centennial, wearing a fancy hat to block out the sun, was taking advantage of super sophomore receiver Gary Bryant.

Re-Al Mitchell of St. John Bosco made a brief appearance before heading off to compete in the Southern Section track prelims. The Braves have a promising receiver in Josh Delgado. Safety Stephan Blaylock, a new UCLA commit, had an interception against Narbonne.

Cajon showed off a group of talented players, including receiver Darren Jones.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, a sophomore defensive end who played the last two seasons for Dorsey, was catching passes for Oaks Christian.

The Final Four were Mater Dei vs. Centennial and Upland vs. Cathedral.