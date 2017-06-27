Fairfax trio comes through in win over La Canada

When the Fairfax trio of Ethan Anderson, Jamal Hartwell and Kirk Smith gets rolling, the Lions take off. They were on display on Tuesday, contributing 17, 16 and 15 points, respectively, in a 75-45 win over La Canada in an opening game of the Fairfax tournament.

Fairfax advances to play Maranatha in a 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal game on Thursday.

Fred Odhiamo, a 6-foot-11 senior at Alemany, made 10 of 11 shots and finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the Warriors' 67-57 win over Brentwood. Sam Clareman scored 25 points for Brentwood. D.J. McDonald had 17 points for Alemany, which will play in Thursday's 6 p.m. quarterfinals against Crespi or Beverly Hills.

Maranatha Coach Tim Tucker is smiling after the arrival of 6-foot-5 Tony Goodwin from Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev. He scored 27 points, making 10 of 11 shots, in Maranatha's 63-58 win over Orange Lutheran. Cade Potter, a 6-8 junior, had 23 points for Orange Lutheran.

Wednesday's quarterfinal schedule has Mater Dei playing Santa Monica at 6 p.m. and Pasadena playing Rolling Hills Prep at 7:30 p.m.