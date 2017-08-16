19 Banning players are suspended for opener because of 2016 altercation

The punishment for players who left the bench during an altercation involving Banning and El Camino Real in the playoffs at the end of last football season will hit the Pilots hard.

Banning will be without 19 returning players for its season opener on Aug. 25 against North Torrance. They must serve one-game suspensions, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said Tuesday. Aguirre said Banning has enough players to field a team for the game, despite the suspensions.

Three other former Banning players who transferred to Carson are also facing one-game suspensions. A fourth former Banning player now at Carson has a 30-day suspension for participating in the altercation. It began on Aug. 7, the first day of practice in full pads. He'll end up missing two games.

Aguirre said he reviewed film of the incident last week. El Camino Real previously punished its players last season, holding them out of a playoff game.