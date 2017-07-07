36 former Loyola players are on college football rosters

Patrick Jacobs, a longtime Loyola High supporter, goes through college football rosters each year to see how many former Cubs are still playing the sport.

For this fall, Jacobs said he counts 36 former Loyola football players as playing college football, including 11 in the Pac-12.

Among the expected Loyola standouts are offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, a starter in 34 games for Washington; Myles Bryant, a starting defensive back at Washington; Chris Brown, a starting tackle at USC; Christian Rector, a defensive end at USC, and David Long, a sophomore cornerback at Michigan.

Nico Evans is expected to start at running back for Wyoming.