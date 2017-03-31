Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
A fiery Hunter Greene pitches Notre Dame past Harvard-Westlake, 2-1
|Eric Sondheimer
If there's one lesson learned this week in high school baseball, it's that fans might want to avoid giving extra incentive to standout pitcher Hunter Greene by chanting, "Over-rated" and "throw your fastball."
Harvard-Westlake students apparently were trying to provoke a reaction from Greene, the right-hander from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame who could be the No. 1 pick in the June draft.
"I gave them what they wanted," Greene said after striking out seven, walking none and allowing three hits while displaying a 98 mph fastball in a 2-1 victory over Harvard-Westlake on Friday at Notre Dame.
The only run for Harvard-Westlake came home on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Casey Slattery.
Notre Dame took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Grant Berman came through with a two-out, two-run, pinch-hit double.
What the Knights (10-3, 5-1) proved this week in taking two out of three games from Harvard-Westlake (10-3-1, 4-3-1) is that they are more than a one-man team.
Greene went 0 for 7 at the plate in the three games, but Berman had two pinch-hit doubles. Josh Perlmutter continues to deliver clutch hits. And young pitchers Lucas Gordon (freshman), Carter Kessinger (sophomore) and Connor Skertich (freshman) hung tough in pressure situations.
"Whatever I can do to help the team," Berman said of his pinch hits.
Greene threw 81 pitchers and advised Coach Tom Dill, "Do not take me out."
He turned it up a notch, and Harvard-Westlake fans can take some of the credit.