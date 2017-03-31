A fiery Hunter Greene pitches Notre Dame past Harvard-Westlake, 2-1

If there's one lesson learned this week in high school baseball, it's that fans might want to avoid giving extra incentive to standout pitcher Hunter Greene by chanting, "Over-rated" and "throw your fastball."

Harvard-Westlake students apparently were trying to provoke a reaction from Greene, the right-hander from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame who could be the No. 1 pick in the June draft.

"I gave them what they wanted," Greene said after striking out seven, walking none and allowing three hits while displaying a 98 mph fastball in a 2-1 victory over Harvard-Westlake on Friday at Notre Dame.

The only run for Harvard-Westlake came home on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Casey Slattery.

Notre Dame took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Grant Berman came through with a two-out, two-run, pinch-hit double.

What the Knights (10-3, 5-1) proved this week in taking two out of three games from Harvard-Westlake (10-3-1, 4-3-1) is that they are more than a one-man team.

Greene went 0 for 7 at the plate in the three games, but Berman had two pinch-hit doubles. Josh Perlmutter continues to deliver clutch hits. And young pitchers Lucas Gordon (freshman), Carter Kessinger (sophomore) and Connor Skertich (freshman) hung tough in pressure situations.

"Whatever I can do to help the team," Berman said of his pinch hits.

Greene threw 81 pitchers and advised Coach Tom Dill, "Do not take me out."

He turned it up a notch, and Harvard-Westlake fans can take some of the credit.