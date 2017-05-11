A manager gets to hit and reflects on four years of baseball life at Loyola

For four years, whether Loyola's baseball team won or lost, Declan Floyd, the dedicated student manager for the baseball team, would send me an email after games with the score and result.

On Friday, in his last game, he got to play and he sent me a final email:

"Back when I became head varsity manager for Loyola's baseball program in the fall of 2013, I never thought today would ever come--my last day to be in the dugout and cheer on my teammates. Now that I have gotten here and it is all over, I wanted to thank you. Sending an email to you after each game was a ritual I always enjoyed (though more so when we won). I always checked to see if you tweeted or put in your article the stats I found to be most important, so I felt like I was able to contribute a bit to your work. I am the only person (including coaches) who has been part of Loyola varsity baseball for the past four consecutive years, and I have been part of a lot: a Mission League championship as a freshman, a heartbreaking playoff loss as a sophomore, a chance to play JSerra in the playoffs as a junior, a tough senior season in which we did not make the playoffs, a major coaching change, and dozens of teammates and lifelong friends made.

"Today was the culmination of all of this for me; I was promised when I started one at-bat on my senior day by Loyola's former coach, Mike Cordero, and Coach Buller kept that promise by allowing me to be the DH for the entire game today. When I hit the ball in the sixth (after striking out and grounding out earlier) and saw it was going to drop, I was more excited than I had ever been. It was a great moment and something I will remember forever. As I leave high school in a few weeks, I will take with me the memories made as part of the baseball team, which made up my whole life for the past four years. I will be going to Northwestern University, where I hope to continue to be a student manager for the baseball team. Sorry for rambling on like this, but I wish to sincerely thank you for being a significant part of my tenure as Loyola's head varsity manager, and I wish you the best as you continue to cover SoCal prep sports for years to come. Go Cubs!"

Declan Floyd

Loyola Varsity Baseball Manager