A chance to play at Dodger Stadium is at stake in Southern Section Division 1, 2 semifinals

If you want to know what "the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat" looks like, head out to one of the four Southern Section Division 1 and 2 semifinal games set for 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. There's an added incentive this season to reach the championship games, which will be held on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

That raises the stakes for everyone involved, because to play at Dodger Stadium is an experience that no one wants to miss. It's nail-biting time.

Division 1

El Toro at Santa Ana Mater Dei: El Toro is the last seeded team to survive the Division 1 playoffs. The Chargers, at No. 2, will likely send out the consistent Erik Tolman on the mound. He and Jake Jackson (11-1) have been stellar over the final month of the season.

Mater Dei's hitting attack can be very good at times. Emilio Rosas (.412) and Blake Hunt (.398) are the top hitters. The key for the Monarchs will be getting solid pitching from Michael Thomas.

Corona at El Dorado: Corona has been all about pitching this season behind Michael Hobbs, Jeremiah Priddy and Brendan Beck. Beck is the player who comes in as the closer, and if Corona gets a lead, beware. El Dorado knocked off No. 1 Huntington Beach and has its own impressive duo of Austin Spinney and Kyle Luckham. Every run will be precious in this game.

Division 2

St. John Bosco at Etiwanda. This could be the most interesting game and will test the belief that good pitching beats good hitting. St. John Bosco, the No. 1 seed, has relied on its pitching excellence all season. Etiwanda has put up some incredible hitting numbers, led by the trio of Chris Jimenez, Steven Rivera and Tyler Freeman. Something has to give.

Palm Desert at Capistrano Valley. When will standout pitcher Jeremiah Estrada, a UCLA signee, make an appearance for Palm Desert? Capistrano Valley, at 19-15, is a young team that got hot in the playoffs. The Cougars are playing loose and mistake-free under veteran coach Robert Zamora.

With so much at stake, expect four close, competitive games on Tuesday. The Division 2 winners will play on Friday at 4 p.m. at Dodger Stadium, with the Division 1 winners at 7:30 p.m.

Here's the link to the complete schedule of semifinal games on Tuesday.