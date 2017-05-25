A trip to Dodger Stadium is on the line Saturday in City Section Division II semifinals

Next Saturday, June 3, at Dodger Stadium is a doubleheader for the City Section championship. Chatsworth and Birmingham have already qualified for the Division I final at 1 p.m.

But it's the Division II final at 10 a.m. where the players might be most excited, because these are the teams and players getting the rare opportunity to fulfill their dreams of playing in a major league stadium.

The matchup will be decided on Saturday in the semifinals at USC. Arleta will play Locke at 10 a.m., followed by LACES vs. Roybal at 1 p.m.

Locke, the school that produced Hall of Famers Eddie Murray and Ozzie Smith, has been led by senior Jeremy Rivera, who's batting .531 and is 7-2 on the mound.

Junior Hans Seo of LACES is batting .464.

Roybal is 18-3 and led by Danny Rodriguez, who has 32 hits and is 8-0 with a 1.64 ERA.

Arleta comes from the East Valley League and has played well in the playoffs.