After 60 years as a track starter, Ed Austin is going out in style

If anyone deserves a standing ovation at Saturday's Arcadia Invitational, it should be Ed Austin, an 87-year-old who is retiring this season after 60 years as a track starter.

Imagine how many times he has fired his starter pistol. It's happened more than 20,000 times hearing the sound of "boom" since 1957. He's grateful for earplugs.

He’ll be working his final Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School. His commitment and devotion to track and field is pretty extraordinary.

He graduated from San Fernando High in 1948, where he ran track. When he became a track starter, he had no idea he’d still be doing it after 60 years.

“My big joy is working with young kids,” he said.

Asked what’s the secret to success, Austin said: “Stay loose. My goal is no false starts. If you do your job right, you won’t have any.”

He’s seen track change from running on dirt to running on all-weather tracks, from using stopwatches to using video cameras for timing.

Through it all, Austin has been the man wearing the red hat and red coat who gets the race started by raising his pistol and firing to let the runners go.

He’s retiring and has one wish.

“I hope I make it through this season,” he said.